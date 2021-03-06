Do Texas Rangers Drive Their Fans To Drink? Survey Says ...

The Texas Rangers have in recent years, of course, struggled a bit. But relative to the rest of the baseball world, they have not had a particularly ""boozy'' influence on North Texas fans.

In theory, a fan's reaction to a struggling Major League Baseball team might be, "They drive me to drink.''

The Texas Rangers have in recent years, of course, struggled a bit. But relative to the rest of the baseball world, they have not had a particularly ""boozy'' influence on North Texas fans.

According to a recent survey done by NJ Online Gambling, which canvassed more than 2,631 Major League Baseball fans over the age of 21, Rangers fans average 2.9 drinks per game.

That number ties the Rangers audience for the No. 21 spot in baseball.

A Rangers fan's "average spend'' was calculated to be $22, the lowest dollar total in all of MLB.

When it comes to MLB fans who drink the least during games, the Philadelphia Phillies rank last, with their fans consuming an average of 2.4 drinks per game.

And which fans in baseball drink the most and spend the most?

Fans of the Chicago.White Sox fans lead the way in consumption, with an average of 4.2 drinks per game. And fans of the New York Mets spend the most money, dropping an average of $53 a game into their pursuit of some beer or some booze.

READ MORE: Rangers' Calhoun Reveals 'When I'm At My Best'



READ MORE: Odor Tweaks His Rangers Stance

READ MORE: Could Ronald Guzmán Replicate Rangers' Nelson Cruz?

White Sox fans, by the way, are also the most likely to miss part of the game due to their imbibing.

Here's to the Texas Rangers giving fans something to celebrate, and to doing it all safely!

CONTINUE READING: Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo Blazing with 3 Homers

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook