Rangers OF Named Organization's Top Minor League Player

The outfielder started the season at Class-A Hickory, but was called up to Double-A Frisco just a couple of weeks ago.

Evan Carter, one of the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, is the Baseball America Texas Rangers 2022 Minor League Player of the Year.

Baseball America released the selection earlier this week.

Carter is Baseball America’s No. 1 prospect for the Rangers. At MLB.com Carter is No. 3 overall. Both services have Carter ranked in their overall Top 100.

Carter is now at Double-A Frisco, which is playing in the Texas League playoffs and won its opener against San Antonio on Tuesday night.

Carter began the season at High Class-A Hickory before his promotion to Frisco once the Crawdads’ season ended.

With Hickory he batted .287/.388/.476/.864 with 11 home runs and 66 RBI in 100 games. With Frisco, he batted .429/.536/.714/1.250 with a home runs and six RBI in seven games.

The Rangers selected Carter in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Elizabethton High School in Elizabethton, Tenn. Unable to play in the minors in 2020 due to the COVID-19 shutdown, he made his debut with the Low Class-A Down East Wood Ducks in 2021, where he played 32 games. He batted .236/.438/.387/.825 with two home runs and 12 RBI. He also drew 34 walks and stole 12 bases.

Carter played until he was placed on the injured list on July 16 and did not return the rest of the season.

The Rangers’ No. 1 prospect, according to MLB.com, is Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. The only other player ahead of Carter on the MLB.com list is pitcher Jack Leiter.

