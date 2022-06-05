Skip to main content

Watch: Ezequiel Duran Hits First Home Run for Rangers

The Rangers' No. 4 overall prospect got his first hit, and his first home run, against Seattle on Sunday

Ezequiel Duran hit his first Major League home run with the Texas Rangers as he drilled a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh inning on Sunday against Seattle at Globe Life Field.

Duran came up in a tie game against Mariners reliever Andrew Munoz. Munoz retired Adolis García — who homered earlier in the game — and Nathaniel Lowe and only needed to get Duran to end the inning.

Duran had other ideas, as he hammered a 2-1 pitch from Munoz into left field to break the tie.

Duran made his first MLB start on Saturday after being called up from Double-A Round Rock late Friday night and went 0-for-3. He ended up recording his first hit earlier on Sunday on a chopper to Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who mishandled the ball when he tried to bare-hand it.

Duran was one of the hottest players in the Rangers’ minor league system. He came to Texas with a hitting slash of .317/.365/.574/.939 with seven home runs and 31 RBI. He hit 24 doubles, a career-high in the minors, and drew seven walks.

When the Rangers dealt Gallo to the New York Yankees last July, the Rangers received infielder Josh H. Smith, Duran, infielder/outfielder Trevor Hauver and Otto. Otto made his MLB debut last August. Hauver is playing in Class A.

Duran is the Rangers’ No. 4 prospect according to MLB.com. Only pitcher Jack Leiter, pitcher Cole Winn and third baseman Josh Jung are ahead of him. 

