'Field of Dreams' - Texas Rangers Version

“Hey Dad, you wanna have a catch?” ... at a Rangers version of their own "Field of Dreams'' lineup?
“Is this heaven?”

No, it’s ... Major League Baseball. It'll happen in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday evening, with the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox playing a real-life game (nationally televised on FOX tonight at 6 CT) that will simulate, in a sense, the 1989 film "Field of Dreams,'' in which Kevin Costner's character is spiritually moved to build a baseball diamond in his cornfield.

But if you love baseball, it's "heaven'' all over the place, including ballparks that aren't from a time of “Shoeless Joe'' Jackson, but of ballparks of our time - including the dazzling new Globe Life Park in Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers.

We will argue that the Rangers' version of a "Field of Dreams'' would include the field they play on now. And while it would be fun to have "Shoeless Joe'' show up - and fun to have the involvement of Costner, Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Burt Lancaster, stars of the Oscar-nominated movie  - the Rangers could do their own edition of this.

They have the dreamy diamond. 

Who comes in blurred form out of the Arlington "cornfield'' to play in a “Field of Dreams'' game in Arlington? Rangers SI beat writer Chris Halicke suggests this starting nine, and batting order:

LF Rusty Greer

CF Josh Hamilton

SS Alex Rodriguez

RF Juan Gonzalez

SS Adrian Beltre

DH Rafael Palmeiro

1B Mark Teixeira

C Ivan Rodriguez

2B Ian Kinsler

Get Michael Young in there somewhere, with Nolan Ryan on the mound - and Kenny Rogers, Yu Darvish, Ferguson Jenkins and Charlie Hough ready to pitch, and ...

“Hey Dad, you wanna have a catch?”

READ MORE: How The Gallo Trade Impacts Rangers Rebuild

