First Look at Rougned Odor's Clean-Shaven Face With Yankees

A trade to the New York Yankees guaranteed at least one thing for Rougned Odor: a clean-shaven face.

When the news broke that the Texas Rangers traded Rougned Odor to the New York Yankees, fans around baseball were curious to see the return and how much of the contract would be eaten by the Rangers.

However, fans might have been more curious to see how Odor would look without his patented beard. The Yankees have an appearance policy that's been in effect since the early 1970s that states:

"All players, coaches, and male executives are forbidden to display any facial hair other than mustaches (except for religious reasons), and scalp hair may not be grown below the collar. Long sideburns and 'mutton chops' are not specifically banned."

Now, fans don't have to be curious any longer. After being activated by the Yankees, Odor took to Instagram with a picture himself in the clubhouse on Saturday afternoon:

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odor also debuted his new No. 18 jersey with the Bronx Bombers.

From the time he made his debut with the Rangers in 2014, Odor's facial hair had been a part of his appearance. At first, he only sported a short goatee. Over time, it grew into a full beard.

Odor isn't the first player to go to the Yankees a make a dramatic change. Johnny Damon jumping ship from Boston to the Bronx is just one of many examples over time. However, Odor's change in appearance comes with a deserved level of shock.

