Former MLB Exec Believes Texas Rangers Youngster Is 'Superstar in the Making'
The Texas Rangers are getting set for what they hope will be a nice bounce back season in 2025.
After winning the World Series in 2023, the Rangers had a tough campaign in 2024. Injuries played a big role in the struggles of the team, especially to their pitching staff.
However, the franchise is looking to turn over a new leaf this coming campaign, and there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.
In the lineup, Texas will be featuring a talented group that should be one of the best in baseball.
For the starting rotation, which was an issue last year, they are expected to come into the season healthy with some talented young arms ready to make an impact.
One area that will be a concern for the Rangers is the bullpen. They have suffered some notable departures in free agency, highlighted by Kirby Yates going to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
While the team might not be perfect heading into the campaign, there is reason to be hopeful for a better season.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently spoke about Wyatt Langford as a player who could have his breakout in 2025. He highlighted his strong rookie campaign and his abilities as an overall baseball player.
“Langford ranked in the 80th percentile in outs above average and the 89th percentile in arm value — combine that with his 98th percentile sprint speed and it’s clear he has the elements to develop into a Gold Glove-caliber left fielder. He’s a superstar in the making on both sides of the ball.”
At just 23 years old, it was a really impressive rookie campaign for the talented former fourth overall pick.
Last season, he totaled a .253 batting average, 16 home runs, 74 RBI, 19 stolen bases, and 25 doubles. Despite having a 3.9 WAR as a rookie in just under 140 games, Langford came in seventh in Rookie of the Year voting.
After such a strong rookie showing, there is a lot of reason to believe that Langford can take the next step toward becoming an All-Star in 2025.
The lineup for the Rangers is shaping up to be a very strong and deep unit from top to bottom, and the potential emergence of Langford plays a major part in that.
If he can have his breakout season and become an All-Star, there will certainly be a lot of conversations about him being one of the best young talents in baseball.