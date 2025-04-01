Former Texas Rangers Fan Favorite Starting Pitcher Announces Retirement
A former Texas Rangers pitcher has announced his retirement after a decorated career.
After a 13-year Major League career, right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn has announced on his wife's Dymin in the Rough podcast that he is retiring from professional baseball despite fielding some interest from teams this offseason.
Prior to the 2019 season, Lynn signed a three-year contract with the Rangers. While he was traded to the Chicago White Sox prior to the third season, he spent two solid seasons with Texas and was a key piece of its starting rotation.
Lynn made 46 starts for the Rangers from 2019 to 2020, including a Major League-leading 13 during the Covid-shortened 2020 season. Over that period, the right-hander went 22-14 with a 3.57 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP and 335 strikeouts in 292.1 innings, drawing AL Cy Young votes both seasons.
Earlier this offseason, the possibility of Lynn returning to Texas gained some momentum when reports surfaced that he was open to a bullpen role and potentially even finishing his career as a closer. However, that never materialized and the 37-year-old decided to call it quits.
In 2,006.1 career innings, the two-time All-Star went 143-99 with a 3.74 ERA, a 3.82 FIP, a 1.28 WHIP, 2,015 strikeouts and 30.8 WAR. He received Cy Young consideration three times, finishing third in 2021 with the White Sox.
Lynn played for six different professional teams and spent the bulk of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, but Rangers fans will look back fondly on his time with the team and remember him well.