Former Texas Rangers Starter Baffles Batters In Return To Globe Life Field
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers got a surprise on Saturday morning when the San Francisco Giants announced they were starting pitcher Spencer Howard.
The Rangers were familiar with Howard. He pitched for them from 2021-23, joining the organization after a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Howard showed off the form the Rangers hoped he would flash for them, helping the Giants win 3-1.
Howard faced many of his former teammates, and the familiarity may have helped. He was traded to the Yankees last July.
The right-hander walked Marcus Semien and Josh Smith to start the game, but he only allowed one run, which came on a Nathaniel Lowe sacrifice fly.
Howard held the Rangers to three hits and three walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out two.
Before Saturday’s start, Howard had been effective since he was called up in late May. He made two relief appearances with the Giants and had a 2.08 ERA in 8.2 innings.
This was a big deal for Howard in the context of his career. Saturday was his first start since he was with the Rangers. On Aug. 7, 2022, he faced the Chicago White Sox and took the loss. He gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits.
An injury ended his season and he finished 2-4 with a 7.41 ERA in 10 games (eight starts). When he arrived in 2021, he went 0-3 with a 9.70 ERA in eight starts.
He started 2023 injured with a lat strain that put him on the 60-day injured list. When he returned, the Rangers gave him three shots in relief. He was ineffective in his first outing against Tampa Bay on June 9, giving up four earned runs in 1/3 innings. He was sent back to Triple-A Round Rock and returned in July and had two scoreless outings.
The Rangers dealt him to the Yankees, who later released him. He landed with the Giants on a minor league deal last September.
On Saturday, that flier paid off.