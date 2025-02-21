Former Texas Rangers World Series Champion Agrees to Deal with Pirates
Another member of last year's starting rotation found a new home on Thursday as former Texas Rangers left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, per report by the New York Post.
The deal is not official and is pending a physical.
The 33-year-old Oklahoma City native joined the Rangers before the 2023 season on a two-year deal, the second of which was a player option. Texas hoped he would give them depth at the back of the starting rotation.
He became a reliable and, at times, effective starter for Texas. He was the only Rangers starting pitcher in the last two seasons to never miss a turn due to injury.
He went 10-6 in 2023, finishing with a 4.15 ERA, along with 151 strikeouts and 60 walks in 147.1 innings. He provided effective relief for Texas out of the bullpen during their World Series run, during which the Rangers won every game they played on the road.
Last season Heaney’s record took a hit, as he finished 5-14 with a 4.28 ERA. He threw 160 innings, struck out 159 and walked 41 as regularly suffered from not having run support.
Heaney was originally a first-round pick of the Miami Marlins in 2012 and madd his MLB debut in 2014. In 11 seasons he is 51-62 with a 4.45 ERA, with 1,070 strikeouts and 299 walks in 1,014.1 innings.
The Rangers allowed Heaney to walk in free agency after the season as they had seven potential starting pitchers under contract for this season. Texas expects Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi to lead the rotation, with the other three spots up for competition between Jon Gray, Tyler Mahle, Kumar Rocker, Jack Leiter and Cody Bradford.