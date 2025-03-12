Former Texas Rangers World Series Hero Signs Deal With American League Team
A former Texas Rangers World Series hero is back in the American League after a brief stint with a National League team.
According to a post from the Chicago White Sox, they have agreed to terms on a minor league contract for former Rangers outfielder Travis Jankowski.
Originally, Jankowski had agreed to a deal a few weeks ago with the Chicago Cubs, but after being left off their travel roster ahead of their two-game Japan series, the team seemingly either released him outright or allowed him to seek an opportunity elsewhere.
Jankowski became a free agent this winter after spending the last two years with Texas including having signed a one-year deal worth nearly $2 million for the 2024 season on the heels of his heroics in the 2022 postseason.
In the Rangers World Series victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Jankowski played a critical role after an injury to Adolis García with two hits, two RBI and a critical defensive play in Game 4.
Bringing him back in 2024 was not the best of financial decisions as the veteran slashed .200/.266/.242 in 104 games played for Texas this past year, but it's safe to say Rangers fans will always remember the role he played in the franchise's first ever World Series title.
Whether or not Jankowski actually has a chance to make the big league roster for the White Sox remains to be seen, though if he does his progress will certainly be followed closely within the state of Texas.