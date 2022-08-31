Game Notes: Astros 4, Rangers 2

TEXAS has lost 3 straight, including last 2 G of weekend series vs. DET (1-2) and tonight’s series opener vs. HOU (0-1 + 2 G)…marks 1st time to lose 3+ consecutive games at Globe Life Field since season-worst 7-game home losing skid from 7/14-8/3…both runs scored tonight via solo home runs by 8th (Ezequiel Duran) and 9th (Bubba Thompson) batters in the starting lineup, 1st time Texas has had all of its runs come from solo HR by the 8th and 9th batters since 9/1/13 vs. MIN (Moreland/Pierzynski)…batters have homered in 8 consecutive G (17 total HR), incl. 2+ HR in 2 straight and 5 of last 6 G.

DANE DUNNING suffered his 7th loss of the season (now 3-7) despite allowing just 3 R-2 ER over 5.0 innings, snapping 8-start unbeaten streak which dated back to the beginning of July…struck out 5 batters tonight, establishing a new single-season career high for strikeouts at 117 (prev. 114 in 2021)…Dunning over 5 starts in the month of August: 2-1, 3.62 ERA (11 ER/27.2 IP), 24 SO/10 BB, 3 HR allowed, and .235 opp. BA.

BUBBA THOMPSON connected for a 433-foot solo home run off Framber Valdez in the 3rd inning, his 1st career Major League home run…produced a career-best 107.8 mph exit velocity on the HR (Statcast), which was the first long ball Valdez had allowed in 4 starts vs. Texas this season…added a bunt single in the 5th, and has hits in 11 of his last 13 G with at least one plate appearance at .318 (14-44) to raise his season BA from .200 to .275.

EZEQUIEL DURAN roped a solo home run (game-high 109.6 mph exit velo.) into the visitor’s bullpen in left-center in the 5th inning, pulling Texas within a run of a tie (3-2) after the team faced and early 3-0 deficit…Duran has hit 2 HR in his last 4 G after combining to hit 3 HR over his first 46 G in the big leagues, as 3 of his last 5 hits have gone for extra bases (2 HR, 2B)…Duran is batting .260 (19-73) with 6 XBH (3 HR, 3 2B) over his last 19 G (beg. 8/4).

ADOLIS GARCÍA recorded a pair of singles to extend his career-best 25-game on-base streak, matching the longest such streak by a Ranger in the last 2 seasons (also Lowe, 25 G from 4/17-5/13/21)…has hits in 24 of his last 25 G (beg. 8/3) at .314 (32-102), including career-best 23-G hitting streak from 8/3-27 which was the longest by an American League batter this season…García over 38 G since the All-Star break: .307/.358/.487/.845 (46-150).

HOUSTON improved its American League-best record to 83-47 (.638), which is tied with the 2019 team for the best record in club history through 130 games…have gone 11-4 against Texas in 2022 and 6-2 in Arlington, winning 5 of the last 6 overall.

FRAMBER VALDEZ registered his 22nd consecutive quality start, which is a Houston franchise record…he is just the 4th pitcher in MLB history to post 22 consecutive quality starts in a single season...that full list: RHP Jacob deGrom (24 straight in 2018), RHP Bob Gibson (22 straight in 1968), RHP Chris Carpenter (22 straight in 2005), and Valdez in 2022…with his quality start tonight, Valdez has the longest quality start streak by a left-handed pitcher in MLB history, surpassing Johan Santana (21 straight in 2004)…allowed 2 home runs for the 1st time since 10/1/21 vs. OAK and just the 7th time in his career after entering tonight with just one HR allowed in previous 8 starts and just 7 allowed for the season…has gone 6-0 over his last 7 starts.

JOSE ALTUVE led off the game with his 30th double of the season and hit his 22nd home run in the 3rd inning…this is the 8th time in Altuve's career to have 30+ doubles in a season, 3rd-most such seasons in Houston franchise history behind Craig Biggio (14) and Jeff Bagwell (10).

JEREMY PENA went 3-for-5 with 3 singles after entering tonight with 3 hits over his previous 7 games (3-for-22)...has 7 games with 3+ hits this season, T3rd-most among Astros behind Altuve/Alvarez (10) and tied with Gurriel (7).

MISCELLANEOUS: Tonight was the 1st time for Angel Hernandez to work home plate for a Rangers game since 9/17/19 at HOU (4-1 TEX loss)…the Astros announced that RHP Cristian Javier will start tomorrow’s 1:05 p.m. CT series finale…Framber Valdez (2 HR allowed tonight) entered today with just one HR allowed in 11 G/8 GS (52.1 IP) vs. TEX in his career (A. García, 8/28/21 at TEX)…Texas struck out 10 times without working a single walk tonight, 6th time this season to have 10+ SO and zero BB in a game (last 13 SO/0 BB on 7/28 at LAA).