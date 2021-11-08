Gold Glove Talk: Gallo Wins Second Straight Award, But What About García?

Once Joey Gallo moved to right field on a permanent basis with the Texas Rangers in 2020, one person in the organization told me—with 100 percent certainty—that he would win a Gold Glove there.

Now he's won two in as many seasons.

Gallo was awarded his second straight Gold Glove in right field, beating out fellow finalists Hunter Renfroe (Boston Red Sox) and Kyle Tucker (Houston Astros). Among his credentials are 14 outfield assists (third in MLB), 14 Defensive Runs Saved (fourth among qualifying MLB outfielders) and seven Outs Above Average (most among AL corner outfielders).

In addition, Gallo finished the season with a 10.0 SABR Defensive Index, which was the highest among corner outfielders and fifth among all positions in the AL. A player's SDI ranking accounts for 25 percent of the selection process for Gold Glove awards.

From SI's 'Inside The Pinstripes': Yankees' Joey Gallo Wins Gold Glove Award

Gallo, 27, played the vast majority of his games in right field as a member of the Rangers. Of his 92 appearances at the position this season, 83 of them were in Texas where he was the Rangers everyday right fielder. After he was traded to New York, Yankees manager Aaron Boone shifted him over to left field in favor of Aaron Judge, who was already established as their right fielder.

Gallo was traded midseason to the Yankees for four prospects after spending part of seven seasons with the Rangers. Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

While Gallo struggled significantly at the plate while donning pinstripes, slashing .160/.303/.404/.707 with 13 home runs and 22 RBI in 58 games, the promise of two Gold Glove-caliber corner outfielders next season may soften the blow for fans in the Bronx. Judge finished the year with an 8.1 SDI, the third-highest mark among AL right fielders. It's very possible Judge finishes as a Gold Glove finalist at the position in 2022.

However, the Rangers could once again have a nominee for the award. Adolis García, who played center field alongside Gallo, slotted over to right field on a permanent basis after the trade and showed a great deal of promise defensively. Overall, García finished in a tie for the most outfield assists in baseball with Boston's Hunter Renfroe (16), and had 16 Defensive Runs Saved, the second-most among big league outfielders.

García, 28, was an unfortunate victim of his own versatility. He made 79 appearances in center field, 51 in right field, and nine more in left field. Since the majority of his appearances were in center, he qualified as such, thus finishing significantly behind the likes of Kansas City's Michael A. Taylor (Gold Glove winner), Cleveland's Myles Straw and Tampa Bay's Kevin Kiermaier.

García broke out as a 28-year-old rookie, and earned The Sporting News' AL Rookie of the Year award. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Even so, García finished fourth among AL center fielders with a 5.0 SDI. It's logical to think that mark would increase significantly once García plays right field on a regular basis. After all, García is a very good center fielder, but he's an elite right fielder. Among right fielders that logged at least 400 innings in 2021, García had the most Defensive Runs Saved (13), and had the highest defensive rating on FanGraphs (4.8) and Ultimate Zone Rating per 150 Games (18.4).

Gallo is more than deserving of the Gold Glove among right fielders in the American League, and it's very possible that he captures a third straight Gold Glove when he is fixed in left field next season. Thankfully, for the Rangers' sake, they could have a "Golden" successor in right field in 2022.

Promo image: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

