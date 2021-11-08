Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Gold Glove Talk: Gallo Wins Second Straight Award, But What About García?

    Joey Gallo deservedly won his second straight Gold Glove in right field, but Adolis García has the potential to be a "Golden" successor in 2022.
    Author:

    Once Joey Gallo moved to right field on a permanent basis with the Texas Rangers in 2020, one person in the organization told me—with 100 percent certainty—that he would win a Gold Glove there.

    Now he's won two in as many seasons.

    Gallo was awarded his second straight Gold Glove in right field, beating out fellow finalists Hunter Renfroe (Boston Red Sox) and Kyle Tucker (Houston Astros). Among his credentials are 14 outfield assists (third in MLB), 14 Defensive Runs Saved (fourth among qualifying MLB outfielders) and seven Outs Above Average (most among AL corner outfielders).

    In addition, Gallo finished the season with a 10.0 SABR Defensive Index, which was the highest among corner outfielders and fifth among all positions in the AL. A player's SDI ranking accounts for 25 percent of the selection process for Gold Glove awards.

    Recommended Articles

    Jul 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) is congratulated by Texas Rangers designated hitter Joey Gallo (13) after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Gold Glove Talk: Gallo Wins Second Straight Award, But What About García?

    Joey Gallo deservedly won his second straight Gold Glove in right field, but Adolis García has the potential to be a "Golden" successor in 2022.

    23 minutes ago
    Sep 24, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Outfielders

    Keep up with the latest news, rumors and signings of this winter's class of free agent outfielders.

    20 hours ago
    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
    Play

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

    Keep up with the latest news, rumors and signings of this winter's class of free agent starting pitchers.

    20 hours ago

    Gallo, 27, played the vast majority of his games in right field as a member of the Rangers. Of his 92 appearances at the position this season, 83 of them were in Texas where he was the Rangers everyday right fielder. After he was traded to New York, Yankees manager Aaron Boone shifted him over to left field in favor of Aaron Judge, who was already established as their right fielder.

    Aug 26, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Joey Gallo (13) looks on before a game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

    Gallo was traded midseason to the Yankees for four prospects after spending part of seven seasons with the Rangers.

    While Gallo struggled significantly at the plate while donning pinstripes, slashing .160/.303/.404/.707 with 13 home runs and 22 RBI in 58 games, the promise of two Gold Glove-caliber corner outfielders next season may soften the blow for fans in the Bronx. Judge finished the year with an 8.1 SDI, the third-highest mark among AL right fielders. It's very possible Judge finishes as a Gold Glove finalist at the position in 2022.

    However, the Rangers could once again have a nominee for the award. Adolis García, who played center field alongside Gallo, slotted over to right field on a permanent basis after the trade and showed a great deal of promise defensively. Overall, García finished in a tie for the most outfield assists in baseball with Boston's Hunter Renfroe (16), and had 16 Defensive Runs Saved, the second-most among big league outfielders.

    García, 28, was an unfortunate victim of his own versatility. He made 79 appearances in center field, 51 in right field, and nine more in left field. Since the majority of his appearances were in center, he qualified as such, thus finishing significantly behind the likes of Kansas City's Michael A. Taylor (Gold Glove winner), Cleveland's Myles Straw and Tampa Bay's Kevin Kiermaier.

    Sep 18, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) catches a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada (not pictured) in the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

    García broke out as a 28-year-old rookie, and earned The Sporting News' AL Rookie of the Year award.

    Even so, García finished fourth among AL center fielders with a 5.0 SDI. It's logical to think that mark would increase significantly once García plays right field on a regular basis. After all, García is a very good center fielder, but he's an elite right fielder. Among right fielders that logged at least 400 innings in 2021, García had the most Defensive Runs Saved (13), and had the highest defensive rating on FanGraphs (4.8) and Ultimate Zone Rating per 150 Games (18.4).

    Gallo is more than deserving of the Gold Glove among right fielders in the American League, and it's very possible that he captures a third straight Gold Glove when he is fixed in left field next season. Thankfully, for the Rangers' sake, they could have a "Golden" successor in right field in 2022.

    Promo image: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

    Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

    Jul 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) is congratulated by Texas Rangers designated hitter Joey Gallo (13) after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Gold Glove Talk: Gallo Wins Second Straight Award, But What About García?

    23 minutes ago
    Sep 24, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
    Around MLB

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Outfielders

    20 hours ago
    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
    Around MLB

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

    20 hours ago
    Jun 4, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Boston Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers (51) talks with third baseman Rafael Devers (11) during batting practice before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers Hire Tim Hyers As New Hitting Coach, Sources Confirm

    23 hours ago
    Javier Baez / Trevor Story / Carlos Correa / Corey Seager / Marcus Semien
    Around MLB

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Shortstops

    Nov 7, 2021
    Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media before announcing the All-MLB team during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Key Dates, Free Agency & Lockouts: Your Complete Guide to the MLB 2021-22 Offseason

    Nov 6, 2021
    Jun. 18, 2008; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington against the Atlanta Braves at the Rangers Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: The Ron Washington Era Begins

    Nov 6, 2021
    Sep 6, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman (11) celebrates after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers Make Slew of Roster Moves Ahead of 40-Man Crunch

    Nov 5, 2021
    Sep 26, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Prince Fielder (84) points to first baseman Mitch Moreland (18) after Moreland (not pictured) hit a two run double RBI again as the Houston Astros in the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: Prince Fielder Wins AL Comeback Player of the Year

    Nov 5, 2021