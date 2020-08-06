Halicke: Thoughts on the Offense, Bullpen as Rangers Prepare to Cut Roster Down to 28

All Major League Baseball teams have to cut down their 30-man rosters to 28 players by 11:00 a.m. CT on Thursday. The Texas Rangers have a few different situations that factor in to how those decisions are ultimately made.

The offense has more life than it did at that beginning of the season, but not enough to give any reason to think this could be a dangerous offense any time soon. As of Thursday morning, they rank 14th in the American League in runs, hits, home runs, batting average, slugging percentage, and on base-plus-slugging (OPS).

It may not be fair, but the Rangers may have to cut down on one of their three catchers. The Rangers signed Robinson Chirinos to be the everyday catcher and he has struggled at the plate to begin the season with only three base hits in 22 at bats. Jeff Mathis has started two games while Jose Trevino has started only one.

The Rangers may need to option either Mathis or Trevino to make sure all available bench spots could help provide a spark offensively. While Trevino has potential at the plate, he and Mathis are known more for their reputation behind the plate. The Rangers need offense right now. They also need Chirinos to hit.

Rougned Odor has been taking longer than expected to return from an oblique injury he suffered in San Francisco. Odor had been off to a rather cold start to the season, but it's not like he'd be alone right now. All Rangers with at least 25 plate appearances are batting under the Mendoza Line except for Joey Gallo (.270), Todd Frazier (.265), and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.269)

The Rangers need to see if Odor's changes over the offseason translate on the diamond when the games matter. They hadn't in the first several games, but that's too early to make a final judgement.

However, he needs to be healthy or the Rangers truly won't find out. Odor could see some time on the Injured List if they don't believe he'll be ready in the next few days. That could help cut down the roster alone. But that still doesn't help provide offense.

As much as the offense has struggled, the bullpen has struggled even more. In two of the three Rangers' wins, the offense has actually picked up the bullpen after they blew a lead. They scored five runs in the eighth inning in the 7-4 victory over the Diamondbacks and scored four runs in the seventh inning in the defeat of the Giants by a score of 9-5.

In the first two games of this series in Oakland, the bullpen has lost a tie game in the ninth inning and blown a one-run lead in the seventh inning. The bullpen has given up seven earned runs in four innings in the two games against Oakland. And that's coming off a series where they allowed 10 earned runs in 11 1/3 innings in San Francisco.

That's worth a "yikes" or two.

Some changes may have to be made. Joely Rodríguez has been active for this series, but has yet to make an appearance. Rafael Montero could be ready to return as early as this weekend when the Rangers come back home to Arlington. Not only will the Rangers have to option someone for Montero, they may have to cut someone else in effort to get the roster down to 28.

Jonathan Hernández, Nick Goody, and Edinson Vólquez aren't going anywhere. Hernández has been the most impressive arm out of the bullpen, Goody has been solid, and Vólquez has had three great outings and one bad outing. It's not time to write him off just yet. Left-handers Brett Martin and Joe Palumbo are probably safe as well.

The Rangers may want to get another look or two at Jimmy Herget with only two outings under his belt, but they may be forced to make a move to make room for Montero. Luke Farrell has been a bit underwhelming in three appearances, but maybe he keeps his job for now because of his ability to pitch multiple innings.

Ian Gibaut and Jesse Chavez both have six appearances out of bullpen—the most on the team. Gibaut has six earned runs in six innings. Chavez has four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Chavez has enough of a track record that will likely keep his job safe. On the other hand, Gibaut has been given ample opportunity thus far and just hasn't looked like the same pitcher the Rangers saw in camp.

Finally, I believe Leody Taveras should be back on the roster over Adolis García. The Rangers have already started his service time clock and GM Jon Daniels previously mentioned that didn't factor very much into the decision to put him on the Opening Day roster.

Taveras is the better defender. He has better bat-to-ball skills. He's a hungry young player. All of the players that had stellar camps—Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Scott Heineman, Ian Gibaut—they've all had plenty of chances to prove whether or not their performances in camp were anomalies (Odor is injured, so I'll leave him out for now). Taveras was only used as a defensive replacement once in center field before being optioned in favor of García's bat.

García is 0-for-6 on the season—and that's not an unlucky stat line either. García has expanded the strike zone and missed balls in the strike zone. Taveras may not be the hitter the Rangers expect him to be just yet, but why not give him a look and see where his bat may be against major league pitching?

Taveras could potentially be the Rangers' center fielder on Opening Day 2021. He has a higher ceiling than García and may even be a better player than him now. Let's give him a shot.

