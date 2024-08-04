Inside The Rangers

Here We Go Again! Another Texas Rangers Pitcher Out With Injury

Stefan Stevenson

Jul 6, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy (15) and relief pitcher Jacob Latz (67) during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
ARLINGTON — Suddenly, Texas Rangers pitchers are dropping like flies again.

Left-hander Jacob Latz was placed on the 15-day injured list with left forearm tightness before Sunday's series finale against the Boston Red Sox.

Lefty Brock Burke was called up from Triple-A Round Rock.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said the club doesn't have any long-term concerns about Latz, who has pitched in a team-high 46 games in 2024. Bochy told MLB.com that Tommy John surgery won't be necessary.

Starter Max Scherzer was placed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder soreness on Friday.

Latz, 28, has gone 2-3 with a 3.71 ERA in 43 2/3 innings. Latz last appeared in Friday's 11-6 loss to the Red Sox, allowing two runs on three hits, including a homer, and three walks in two innings.

Latz's career-high 43 2/3 innings in the Majors followed a combined 11 innings in 2021 and 2023 for the Rangers.

Burke, who turned 28 on Sunday, has a 7.45 ERA in 9 2/3 innings with Texas in 2024. He missed 52 fames with a broken right hand after punching a clubhouse door in Houston in April.

He was optioned to Round Rock after his most recent appearance for the Rangers on June 29.

Burke has a 4.84 ERA in 20 1/3 innings, including two starts for Round Rock and the ACL Rangers.

Burke's minor league action includes a nine-game injury rehabilitation assignment from May 16 to June 11 while recovering from his broken hand.

