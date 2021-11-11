Hot Stove Notes: Dodgers' Classy Gesture Could Greatly Benefit Rangers

Despite the looming threat of baseball's first work stoppage in 26 years, there is plenty a-cookin' on the Hot Stove. The Texas Rangers—who have ambitious plans to upgrade their club as they pivot away from tear-down mode and a 102-loss season—are in plenty of the early conversations on the free agent market.

Until a likely lockout actually takes place beginning Dec. 2, the Rangers are doing their due diligence on a number of fronts. There are a lot of big fish in the free agent pool, and both general manager Chris Young and president of baseball operations Jon Daniels are casting wide nets.

Here's the latest on a couple of free agents that have been connected to the Rangers.

Why Clayton Kershaw Wasn't Tendered a Qualifying Offer

The Rangers' ties to Clayton Kershaw go back to well before this week, and those rumors intensified when the Los Angeles Dodgers declined the opportunity to tender the future Hall of Famer a qualifying offer. Kershaw would have likely declined the one-year, $18.4 million deal, but it would have at least guaranteed the Dodgers draft pick compensation if he decided to sign elsewhere.

Initially, this was a red flag to those on the outside looking in. The 33-year-old southpaw missed a sizable chunk of the 2021 season with a forearm injury, then reaggravated it on the last weekend of the regular season, ending his hopes to pitch in the postseason. Despite him receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection and having no damage to his ulnar collateral ligament, the decision to not tender Kershaw the qualifying offer raised concerns around the game that the injury could affect his readiness or performance in 2022.

However, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman made it clear this week that the decision was out of courtesy and respect to arguably the greatest pitcher of his generation.

"I think just with our respect for him and for what he's done for this organization, that wasn't something that we wanted to do and put him on that kind of clock when he wasn't ready for it," Friedman said. "If he wants to come back, we will absolutely work together to make that happen. If he doesn't for whatever reason, that's his right. He is going to drive a lot of what he wants to do next year."

Expectations around the industry is Kershaw will either reunite with the Dodgers or sign with the Rangers. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kershaw obviously has a lot of love for the Dodgers. He's never worn another big league uniform. On the other hand, Kershaw still has strong ties to his hometown. He lives in Dallas during the offseason, and a couple of his children are now of school age. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in February, the Kershaws made it sound like signing with Clayton's hometown team is at least an intriguing option—one that would surely make the school year a bit easier.

The Dodgers may have done right by Kershaw with a classy and courteous move. They may have also done the Rangers a favor. Now, Texas can pursue him as aggressively as possible with no repercussion of a lost draft pick, allowing them to continue to keep their reinforced fishing rods in the shortstop end of the pool.

Speaking of which...

Corey Seager Staying Put...At Shortstop

The quintet of Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Marcus Semien and Javier Báez will be the talk of the free agent market this winter. As club executives and armchair GMs try to navigate the best way to fill their team's roster via free agency, the suggestion of asking players to change positions to better fit a club's particular needs has become a talking point.

However, that notion could be a non-starter for Seager. As Seager's agent Scott Boras addressed the media during the GM Meetings this week (in only a way the super-agent could), the question came up of whether the 27-year-old slugger would entertain a position change.

“I think teams view Corey Seager as a big play shortstop in big games," Boras told reporters, including USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "Teams are coming after Corey Seager as a shortstop."

Never say never, but that could rule out the incumbent Dodgers and Seattle Mariners from the dozen-or-so teams lining up for a shot at courting Seager. Nightengale reported last month that the Dodgers have privately told Trea Turner that he'll be their shortstop next season. In addition, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto is committed to keeping J.P. Crawford at shortstop, who was a Gold Glove finalist at the position this season. That makes Semien or Báez—who have both recently played second base—more likely candidates for Seattle.

Of course, the Dodgers can out-spend any of the other 29 clubs in Major League Baseball, so never rule them out until Seager inks his name on another contract.

Adolis García, All-MLB?

Now for some home cooking.

Adolis García, the winner of The Sporting News American League Rookie of the Year, has been selected as a finalist in the outfield for the 2021 All-MLB Team.

García, 28, enjoyed a breakout season as a rookie, and turned in arguably the most productive rookie season in Rangers history. He set team rookie records for home runs (31), RBI (90) and total bases (264), and became just the 14th rookie in AL history to hit at least 30 homers with 90-plus RBI in a season, the third to do so this century (Chicago's Jose Abreu in 2014 and New York's Aaron Judge in 2017).

García was also a stellar and versatile defender. He played center field regularly for the first few months of the season, then slotted over to his natural position in right field after Joey Gallo was shipped to the Yankees at the trade deadline. Among right fielders that logged at least 400 innings in 2021, García had the most Defensive Runs Saved (13), and had the highest defensive rating on FanGraphs (4.8) and Ultimate Zone Rating per 150 Games (18.4).

While García enjoyed a memorable season, and is one of the few current Rangers to have a guaranteed spot on next year's team, his chances of being named to the first or second All-MLB Team are slim. While his defensive numbers should be well accounted for, García's .741 OPS ranks last among the 18 outfield finalists.

