Rangers vs Astros Pregame Notes: Starters, Probables, Injuries
Texas Rangers (17-19) at Houston Astros (24-14)
Thursday, May 19, 2022
7:10 PM CT
Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX
Roof Closed
-
Probables:
TEX: Glenn Otto (1-1, 6.38 ERA)
Vs
TEX: Framber Valdez (2-2, 2.93 ERA)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: KRLD-105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest
Radio: 790AM KBME and FM 94.5
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. LF Eli White
2. 2B Marcus Semien
3. SS Corey Seager
4. CF Adolis García
5. C Jonah Heim
6. DH Mitch Garver
7. RF Kole Calhoun
8. 1B Andy Ibáñez
9. 3B Charlie Culberson
-
Houston Astros Starting Lineup
1. 2B Jose Altuve
2. 3B Alex Bregman
3. DH Yordan Alvarez
4. 1B Aledmys Díaz
5. RF Kyle Tucker
6. SS Jeremy Peña
7. LF Chas McCormick
8. CF Jose Siri
9. C Martin Maldonado
Rangers Notes
The Rangers finished with a 6-3 record on their nine-game homestand and have now won four straight games, matching their longest winning streak of the season. They are seeking a fifth straight win for the first time since 2019, when the Rangers accomplished that from July 31 to Aug. 5. Texas is now 11-5 in its last 16 games. Before that, the Rangers lost four straight games.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
C Mitch Garver (flexor strain): Garver was activated on Thursday and will start as the designated hitter against the Astros. To make room for Garver, the Rangers sent Nick Solak to Round Rock.
RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.
RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton has pitched three times for the Express since May 10, winning two games in relief.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.
