Rangers vs Astros Pregame Notes: Starters, Probables, Injuries

The Texas Rangers start a four-game series with the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Thursday

Texas Rangers (17-19) at Houston Astros (24-14)

Thursday, May 19, 2022

7:10 PM CT

Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX

Roof Closed

-

Probables:

TEX: Glenn Otto (1-1, 6.38 ERA)

Vs

TEX: Framber Valdez (2-2, 2.93 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Radio: KRLD-105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Houston Astros

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Radio: 790AM KBME and FM 94.5

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Chris Woodward Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports Glenn Otto Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Kole Calhoun

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. LF Eli White

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seager

4. CF Adolis García

5. C Jonah Heim

6. DH Mitch Garver

7. RF Kole Calhoun

8. 1B Andy Ibáñez

9. 3B Charlie Culberson

-

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. 3B Alex Bregman

3. DH Yordan Alvarez

4. 1B Aledmys Díaz

5. RF Kyle Tucker

6. SS Jeremy Peña

7. LF Chas McCormick

8. CF Jose Siri

9. C Martin Maldonado

Rangers Notes

The Rangers finished with a 6-3 record on their nine-game homestand and have now won four straight games, matching their longest winning streak of the season. They are seeking a fifth straight win for the first time since 2019, when the Rangers accomplished that from July 31 to Aug. 5. Texas is now 11-5 in its last 16 games. Before that, the Rangers lost four straight games.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Mitch Garver Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Eli White Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Corey Seager

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

C Mitch Garver (flexor strain): Garver was activated on Thursday and will start as the designated hitter against the Astros. To make room for Garver, the Rangers sent Nick Solak to Round Rock.

RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton has pitched three times for the Express since May 10, winning two games in relief.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter