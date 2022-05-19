Skip to main content

Rangers vs Astros Pregame Notes: Starters, Probables, Injuries

The Texas Rangers start a four-game series with the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Thursday

Texas Rangers (17-19) at Houston Astros (24-14)

Thursday, May 19, 2022

7:10 PM CT

Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX

Roof Closed

-

Probables:

TEX: Glenn Otto (1-1, 6.38 ERA)

Vs

TEX: Framber Valdez (2-2, 2.93 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Radio: KRLD-105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Houston Astros

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Radio: 790AM KBME and FM 94.5

Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) pulls starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Woodward

Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Glenn Otto

May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) looks up at his solo home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Kole Calhoun

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. LF Eli White

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seager

4. CF Adolis García

5. C Jonah Heim

6. DH Mitch Garver

7. RF Kole Calhoun

May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) and starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) warm up before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Mitch Garver Activated, To Start vs. Astros

Rangers send Nick Solak to Round Rock, meaning that Jonah Heim and Sam Huff will split catching duties

By Matthew Postins39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows thorough on his grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Claim First 3-Game Sweep of 2022

Nathaniel Lowe supplies the game-winner in extra innings for Rangers' first walk-off win of the season

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Dane Dunning Bounces Back In Start vs. Angels

Dunning put together a solid evening one start after giving up five runs in a 7-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
18 hours ago

8. 1B Andy Ibáñez

9. 3B Charlie Culberson

-

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. 3B Alex Bregman

3. DH Yordan Alvarez

4. 1B Aledmys Díaz

5. RF Kyle Tucker

6. SS Jeremy Peña

7. LF Chas McCormick

8. CF Jose Siri

9. C Martin Maldonado

Rangers Notes

The Rangers finished with a 6-3 record on their nine-game homestand and have now won four straight games, matching their longest winning streak of the season. They are seeking a fifth straight win for the first time since 2019, when the Rangers accomplished that from July 31 to Aug. 5. Texas is now 11-5 in its last 16 games. Before that, the Rangers lost four straight games.

May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) celebrates with right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) after hitting a two RBI home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Mitch Garver

Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Eli White (41) advances to score a run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Eli White

May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Corey Seager

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

C Mitch Garver (flexor strain): Garver was activated on Thursday and will start as the designated hitter against the Astros. To make room for Garver, the Rangers sent Nick Solak to Round Rock.

RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton has pitched three times for the Express since May 10, winning two games in relief.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

