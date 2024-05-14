How You Can Snag An Adolis Garcia Call Of Duty Bobblehead And Help Veterans
ARLINGTON — A limited amount of Adolis García Call of Duty Endowment-themed bobbleheads are available for fans who buy theme-night tickets to Wednesday's Texas Rangers game against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field.
The "Adolis Garcia Military Appreciation Night" bobblehead is available to fans who buy tickets through the Rangers theme night link on the team's website. A portion of the sales will go to the Call of Duty of Endowment mission, which helps place military veterans into high-quality jobs.
The Rangers All-Star outfielder is a huge Call of Duty: Warzone fan. The bobblehead celebrates his love for both baseball and Call of Duty, according to a press release.
Texas-based veterans placed into jobs through the Call of Duty Endowment program are invited to a pre-game meet and greet on the field with Garcia.
Activision Blizzard board member Brian Bulatao oversees the Call of Duty Endowment and will throw the first pitch. Bulatao is a distinguished United States Military Academy graduate at West Point, former COO of the CIA, and serves on the Call of Duty Endowment board.
The Call of Duty Endowment has funded the placement of 10,176 veterans into high-quality, high-paying jobs in Texas and, as of June 2023, created an estimated $662M in economic value through salaries for local veterans and their families.
More than 125,000 veterans nationally have been placed into meaningful employment through the program.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
