Injured Texas Rangers Reliever Sharp In First Minor League Rehab Start
Injured Texas Rangers reliever Brock Burke started his injury rehab assignment with the Arizona Complex League Rangers on Thursday with a perfect inning.
The ACL Rangers are the organization’s rookie team and Burke started the game against the ACL Padres. He retired all three batters he faced, striking out two of them.
It was Burke’s first game action since a relief appearance on April 12 against the Houston Astros. He had a frustrating outing, giving up three hits and four earned runs in 2/3 innings.
It was so frustrating that after the game, Burke threw his right fist, his non-throwing hand, through a door in the visitors’ clubhouse at Minute Maid Park, fracturing his left hand. He's been on the injured list since.
It required surgery, and the Rangers eventually transferred him to the 60-day IL. Burke is eligible to return on June 12.
The left-hander was one of the Rangers’ most reliable relievers in 2022, with a 1.97 ERA in 52 games. He was off to a rough start this season, compiling a 15.00 ERA in three appearances before the injury.
He allowed five earned runs on nine hits and a walk, while striking out one.
The Rangers are beat up in their starting rotation. Dane Dunning, Cody Bradford, and Nathan Eovaldi are on the 15-day IL, while Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, and Tyler Mahle are on the 60-day IL.
The Rangers could use some relief help, too, as one of their top set-up men, Josh Sborz, is on the 15-day IL.