Injuries to Ronald Acuna and Other MLB Stars Leave Texas Rangers in Better Shape Than Most
The Texas Rangers don't currently feel like a team ready to "Run It Back" to the postseason. The reigning World Series champions don't even feel like a club that can compete in October should they eventually break out of second place in the AL West.
But it could be worse.
The Rangers could be the Atlanta Braves, a World Series favorite now missing their MVP on the mound (Spencer Strider) and field (Ronald Acuña Jr.).
They could be the St. Louis Cardinals, a historic club with aging veterans and little hope in the farm system for a turnaround before the deadline.
Heck, they could be the Los Angeles Angels, who have nothing to show for six seasons with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani remains an MVP in Los Angeles, yet now dons the Dodger Blue. Trout, who was off to another All-Star season, will be lucky to return in 2024.
Times are tough in Texas, which went into Wednesday 3.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners for the division lead following a 4-2 win Tuesday night at Globe Life Field. Injuries have plagued the ballclub on the mound and carried over to the middle of the lineup.
But they're not season-enders like they are in Atlanta.
It's not time to wave the white flag like is in L.A.
And the young players missing time could benefit from a break that allows them to hit reset.
Atlanta can't. St. Louis can't. Not even clubs like the San Francisco Giants or Boston Red Sox, who enter June in the postseason conversation, can afford to lose another player to the injured list long-term.
Texas has been hit with injures, plenty of them. None are expected to done for the year.
Rookie Wyatt Langford and right-hander Nathan Eovaldi returned Tuesday and were effective in limited roles against the Diamondbacks. Eovaldi lasted three innings and gave up a pair of runs, but also struck out two and didn't have trouble finding the strike zone.
Langford replaced fellow rookie Evan Carter, who's now out for at least 10 games with a back injury. Maybe that's a blessing since Carter's .111 average against lefties had fans calling for a demotion to begin with.
And even though he went 0-for-3, Langford's outs came on pitches over the plate.
While Eovaldi is back, right-hander Jon Gray is now on the IL after suffering a mild right groin strain during last week's road trip. The good news? Bruce Bochy doesn't think Gray will need longer than the 15-day window and he's already back throwing.
The better news? Dane Dunning returned last week, pushing Andrew Heaney back to the bullpen. Soon enough, Max Scherzer could be back working through his rehab start, though it all depends on the lingering nerve issues that extended up to his right triceps.
Could Jacob deGrom return soon? The Rangers are paying him $185 million to be their ace, those he's been more of a headache and heat-seeker with the elbow injury. Texas initially expected him back by the summer, so the clock is ticking on a potential return for the Cy Young winner.
What about All-Star third baseman Josh Jung? After starting hot following spring training, he suffered a fractured wrist against Tampa which required surgery. The timeline was anywhere between 8-10 weeks.
Before Wednesday's matinee, Bochy told reporters that Jung "looks great" after being cleared to resume hitting. By this time next week, there should be an established timeline for his return.
Down in Atlanta, Strider is out for the year. So is reigning NL MVP Acuña, who suffered his second torn ACL in four years during the team's road trip to Pittsburgh.
Jung Hoo Lee is more of a wait-and-see in the majors after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery earlier this month. Former Cy Young winner Robby Ray doesn't have a return date after needing Tommy John surgery during his final season in Seattle.
Shane Bieber has a front-row seat on the bench to watch Cleveland take control of the AL Central. How much better would the Guardians be if their ace didn't suffer an elbow injury that required surgery performed by Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington?
Lucas Giolito was looking to bounce back in Boston. Instead, he's fighting another setback since he won't pitch in 2024.
Who knows if Trout, who needed knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus earlier this month, will return to All-Star form. Even then, will it matter? The Angels are in last place and have nothing to show for another dreadful start to the season.
Texas needs to get healthy. It will. The return of Gray, Carter and Jung should be enough to mend some issues. A healthy Scherzer and deGrom only gives Bochy more options with the bullpen.
The month of May did not bring flowers, but only wilted spirits. It's fine for now so long as the right names return.
And remember, it could be worse.
Just ask Atlanta.
