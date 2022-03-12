Skip to main content
Player(s)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Thanks Rangers, Fans After Trade to Twins

Isiah Kiner-Falefa took the time to thank the Texas Rangers and their fans after being traded to the Minnesota Twins.

The Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins pulled off an old-fashioned baseball trade Saturday, swapping Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Mitch Garver. The Rangers upgraded their offense with the addition of Garver while the Twins got themselves a stout defender to play shortstop.

Ultimately, that's what Kiner-Falefa wanted—to play shortstop. And after the Rangers dropped half a billion dollars on Corey Seager and Marcus Semien in free agency, that was no longer an avenue for the Hawaiin native. At least, not in Texas.

But before he rerouted his travel plans from Arizona to Florida, Kiner-Falefa took some time to thank the Rangers and their fans for his time in Texas.

Thank you @Rangers for giving a young kid from Hawaii an opportunity. Thank you to all my teammates/coaches for grinding everyday. I can’t thank the fans enough for supporting my growth as a player and sticking with me!

-Isiah Kiner-Falefa (@Isiahkf11)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver (8) runs the bases on a three-run go-ahead home run in the fifth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Minnesota Twins At Cincinnati Reds
Play

Rangers Trade For Mitch Garver, Send Kiner-Falefa to Twins

The Texas Rangers pulled off their first major trade after the lockout.

By Chris Halicke5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Jack Leiter
Play

Leiter's Scoreless Outing an 'Exciting' First Step As a Ranger

Jack Leiter made his first professional appearance in Friday's minor league spring training game against the Kansas City Royals.

By Chris Halicke7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Jun 11, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Brandon Workman (44) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Report: Rangers Agree To Minor League Deal With Brandon Workman

The Texas Rangers added some bullpen help, bringing in a veteran reliever on a minor league deal.

By Chris Halicke20 hours ago
20 hours ago

In Kiner-Falefa's first couple years in the big leagues, the Rangers moved him around where they needed him. First he was a utility infielder. Then they tried him out at catcher. When that didn't work out, they shifted him back to the infield. After a standout performance during both versions of spring training in 2020, Kiner-Falefa quickly established himself as one of the better defensive infielders in baseball by winning a Gold Glove at third base.

The Rangers rewarded him with the everyday job at shortstop in 2021, which was his ultimate goal all along. With the Twins, he'll get to do just that.

"I was just really happy for the opportunity to play shortstop everyday, the opportunity to come to a new team and the best part about this whole situation is the Twins want me," Kiner-Falefa told reporters, including the Pioneer Press' Betsy Helfand, on Saturday. "I want to be somewhere a team wants me."

Make sure to like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver (8) runs the bases on a three-run go-ahead home run in the fifth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Minnesota Twins At Cincinnati Reds
News

Rangers Trade For Mitch Garver, Send Kiner-Falefa to Twins

By Chris Halicke5 hours ago
Jack Leiter
Prospects

Leiter's Scoreless Outing an 'Exciting' First Step As a Ranger

By Chris Halicke7 hours ago
Jun 11, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Brandon Workman (44) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Rangers Agree To Minor League Deal With Brandon Workman

By Chris Halicke20 hours ago
Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Around MLB

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

By Chris Halicke23 hours ago
Sep 28, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) throws out a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Rangers Agree To Terms With Martín Pérez

By Chris HalickeMar 11, 2022
Jon Daniels / Chris Young
News

How The Rangers' Plans For Roster Additions Have 'Evolved' Over The Lockout

By Chris HalickeMar 11, 2022
Texas Rangers Spring Training
News

Rangers Spring Training Officially Underway in Arizona

By Chris HalickeMar 11, 2022
Jon Daniels / Chris Young
News

What's Next For The Rangers Now That The Lockout is Over?

By Chris HalickeMar 10, 2022