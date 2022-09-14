Jace Jung, the Tigers' first-round pick this year, took batting practice with Detroit after wrapping up his minor-league season.

Josh Jung isn’t the only Jung making waves in the Major Leagues right now. His younger brother, Jace, was on the mound of a big-league ballpark on Tuesday night.

Jace Jung wasn’t actually pitching. He was, however, throwing out the first pitch for the Detroit Tigers in their game on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

Jace Jung was the Tigers’ first-round pick (No. 12 overall) in the 2022 MLB Draft. Like his older brother, Josh, both starred at Texas Tech before being selected in the first round by their respective franchises.

Jace Jung showed up at Comerica Park to take batting practice with the Tigers for the first time and to throw out the first pitch.

After he was drafted, Jace Jung was sent to the West Michigan Whitecaps, the Tigers’ High Class-A affiliate. There, he batted .231/.373/.333/.706 with one home run and 13 RBI. The Whitecaps concluded their season last weekend against Great Lakes.

He told the Detroit News that the goal is obvious — to get to the Major League and join his brother, Josh, who is playing third base for the Texas Rangers. He’s been watching his brother’s first week with the Rangers.

“Just amazing,” Jace said. “He’s out there grinding and he finally made the big-league club, made his dream come true of playing on the big-league stage. … Being here like this today, you want to be here. You don’t want to be in West Michigan. You see this stadium and you want to be right here in Detroit.

Josh Jung, meanwhile, just set a Rangers record for most extra-base hits in his first six games with the teams, as he doubled against Oakland on Tuesday night.

Josh Jung hit his first career home run on Friday in his first career at-bat, which made him the second Rangers player to go deep to the first time up in the Majors. Jurickson Profar did it in 2012.

