Skip to main content

WATCH: Josh Jung's Brother Throws Out First Pitch in Detroit

Jace Jung, the Tigers' first-round pick this year, took batting practice with Detroit after wrapping up his minor-league season.

Josh Jung isn’t the only Jung making waves in the Major Leagues right now. His younger brother, Jace, was on the mound of a big-league ballpark on Tuesday night.

Jace Jung wasn’t actually pitching. He was, however, throwing out the first pitch for the Detroit Tigers in their game on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

Jace Jung was the Tigers’ first-round pick (No. 12 overall) in the 2022 MLB Draft. Like his older brother, Josh, both starred at Texas Tech before being selected in the first round by their respective franchises.

Jace Jung showed up at Comerica Park to take batting practice with the Tigers for the first time and to throw out the first pitch.

After he was drafted, Jace Jung was sent to the West Michigan Whitecaps, the Tigers’ High Class-A affiliate. There, he batted .231/.373/.333/.706 with one home run and 13 RBI. The Whitecaps concluded their season last weekend against Great Lakes.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Dane Dunning Closes Rangers-Athletics Series

Prepare for the series finale with Oakland by learning more about the right-hander's performance this season.

By Matthew Postins
Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits an RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play

WATCH: Marcus Semien Forgets At-Bat For Rangers

The second baseman is among baseball's leaders in hits and total bases for September.

By Matthew Postins
Aug 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Mark Mathias (9) hits a three RBI double in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Play

WATCH: Rangers INF Mathias Blasts First Career Walk-Off Homer

The recently-acquired infielder has now hit four of his five career home runs with the Texas Rangers.

By Matthew Postins

He told the Detroit News that the goal is obvious — to get to the Major League and join his brother, Josh, who is playing third base for the Texas Rangers. He’s been watching his brother’s first week with the Rangers.

“Just amazing,” Jace said. “He’s out there grinding and he finally made the big-league club, made his dream come true of playing on the big-league stage. … Being here like this today, you want to be here. You don’t want to be in West Michigan. You see this stadium and you want to be right here in Detroit.

Josh Jung, meanwhile, just set a Rangers record for most extra-base hits in his first six games with the teams, as he doubled against Oakland on Tuesday night.

Josh Jung hit his first career home run on Friday in his first career at-bat, which made him the second Rangers player to go deep to the first time up in the Majors. Jurickson Profar did it in 2012.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

WATCH: Josh Jung's Brother Throws Out First Pitch in Detroit

Jace Jung, the Tigers' first-round pick this year, took batting practice with Detroit after wrapping up his minor-league season.

Josh Jung isn’t the only Jung making waves in the Major Leagues right now. His younger brother, Jace, was on the mound of a big-league ballpark on Tuesday night.

Jace Jung wasn’t actually pitching. He was, however, throwing out the first pitch for the Detroit Tigers in their game on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

Jace Jung was the Tigers’ first-round pick (No. 12 overall) in the 2022 MLB Draft. Like his older brother, Josh, both starred at Texas Tech before being selected in the first round by their respective franchises.

Jace Jung showed up at Comerica Park to take batting practice with the Tigers for the first time and to throw out the first pitch.

After he was drafted, Jace Jung was sent to the West Michigan Whitecaps, the Tigers’ High Class-A affiliate. There, he batted .231/.373/.333/.706 with one home run and 13 RBI. The Whitecaps concluded their season last weekend against Great Lakes.

He told the Detroit News that the goal is obvious — to get to the Major League and join his brother, Josh, who is playing third base for the Texas Rangers. He’s been watching his brother’s first week with the Rangers.

“Just amazing,” Jace said. “He’s out there grinding and he finally made the big-league club, made his dream come true of playing on the big-league stage. … Being here like this today, you want to be here. You don’t want to be in West Michigan. You see this stadium and you want to be right here in Detroit.

Josh Jung, meanwhile, just set a Rangers record for most extra-base hits in his first six games with the teams, as he doubled against Oakland on Tuesday night.

Josh Jung hit his first career home run on Friday in his first career at-bat, which made him the second Rangers player to go deep to the first time up in the Majors. Jurickson Profar did it in 2012.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dane Dunning Closes Rangers-Athletics Series

By Matthew Postins
Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits an RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

WATCH: Marcus Semien Forgets At-Bat For Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Aug 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Mark Mathias (9) hits a three RBI double in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

WATCH: Rangers INF Mathias Blasts First Career Walk-Off Homer

By Matthew Postins
Sep 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) runs to second base after hitting a one-run RBI double in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Outfielder Sets RBI Career High

By Matthew Postins
Sep 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Mark Mathias (9) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Walk It Off Over Athletics

By Matthew Postins
Sep 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits a double in the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Rangers 8, Athletics 7

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits a one-run RBI double in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Josh Jung Sets New Rangers Record

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

WATCH: Drew Robinson Throws Out First Pitch, Rangers Recognize Suicide Prevention Month

By Matthew Postins