MLB Mock Draft: Rangers Take ‘Holliday’

With less than a week to go before the first round, one mock draft has the Texas Rangers taking more infield help.

The Texas Rangers would take Stillwater, Okla., shortstop Jackson Holliday, who happens to be the son of former Major Leaguer, with their No. 3 overall pick, if The Athletic’s most recent mock draft is accurate.

The mock draft comes less than a week before the MLB Draft begins on Sunday.

Holliday is a player the Rangers have been connected to in recent mock drafts. His stock has risen during the spring, to the point where he’s gone No. 1 overall in some mocks.

Jackson’s father is Matt Holliday, who is also a Stillwater native and outfielder in the Majors from 2004-18 for Colorado, Oakland, St. Louis and the New York Yankees. Rangers fans are familiar with his work in the 2011 World Series when he helped the Cardinals defeat Texas in seven games.

He was a seven-time All-Star, a former National League Championship Series MVP, the 2007 National League batting champion and a four-time Silver Slugger.

He's currently the hitting coach at Oklahoma State and working for his brother, Josh, who is the head coach.

The Athletic mock has Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee going No. 1 overall to the Baltimore Orioles. At No. 2, the Arizona Diamondbacks get Druw Jones, an outfielder from the Wesleyan School in Norcross, Ga.

Jones is the son of former Major Leaguer and former Rangers outfielder Andruw Jones.

The Rangers have been connected to two other players in recent mock drafts. One is IMG Academy outfielder Elijah Green, who is a right-handed hitting outfielder and is the son of former NFL tight end Eric Green.

The other is Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada, who is considered a power hitting prospect at the pro level and was sixth in Division I baseball with 26 home runs in 2022.

