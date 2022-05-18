Houston describes pitcher's injury as 'lower left leg discomfort' after he was carted off the field during Monday's game

Houston Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi will miss the upcoming four-game series with the Texas Rangers after he was placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.

Odorrizi’s condition is being described as "lower left leg discomfort." But, the circumstances of his injury became newsworthy after he was taken off the field on a stretcher during Monday’s game with Boston.

Odorrizi had an MRI on Tuesday, but results have not been made available by the Astros.

After he threw a pitch in the fifth inning against Boston at Fenway Park, Odorizzi appeared to twist his left ankle, which sent him to the field as he ran for a ground ball on the first-base side of the field.

After the game, Astros manager Dusty Baker said they “may have dodged a bullet” but was waiting for the results of the MRI.

The Rangers are set to play a four-game series from Thursday through Sunday in Houston. Odorizzi likely would have pitched in one of those games.

He was on a roll after a slow start to the 2022 season. Entering the Red Sox game, Odorizzi had won three games, struck out 16 and given up just nine hits and two earned runs. He had an earned run average of 0.79 in that span.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Nathaniel Lowe Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports Martin Perez Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports Jon Gray

Odorizzi is 3-2 in seven starts with a 3.13 ERA.

To replace Odorizzi, the Astros called up reliever Seth Martinez from Triple-A Sugar Land. Martinez has made two relief appearances this season with the Astros, giving up a hit and striking out four in 2 2/3 innings. He also has a 4.15 ERA in eight games with Sugar Land.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.