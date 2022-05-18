Skip to main content

Astros Pitcher Jake Odorizzi to Miss Rangers Series

Houston describes pitcher's injury as 'lower left leg discomfort' after he was carted off the field during Monday's game

Houston Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi will miss the upcoming four-game series with the Texas Rangers after he was placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.

Odorrizi’s condition is being described as "lower left leg discomfort." But, the circumstances of his injury became newsworthy after he was taken off the field on a stretcher during Monday’s game with Boston.

Jake Odorizzi

Jake Odorizzi

Oct 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; General view of batting practice baseballs before game one of the 2021 ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Baseball

May 12, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; A commemorative base rests on the infield prior to a game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park.

MLB Base

Odorrizi had an MRI on Tuesday, but results have not been made available by the Astros.

After he threw a pitch in the fifth inning against Boston at Fenway Park, Odorizzi appeared to twist his left ankle, which sent him to the field as he ran for a ground ball on the first-base side of the field.

After the game, Astros manager Dusty Baker said they “may have dodged a bullet” but was waiting for the results of the MRI.

The Rangers are set to play a four-game series from Thursday through Sunday in Houston. Odorizzi likely would have pitched in one of those games.

He was on a roll after a slow start to the 2022 season. Entering the Red Sox game, Odorizzi had won three games, struck out 16 and given up just nine hits and two earned runs. He had an earned run average of 0.79 in that span.

May 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) cannot make a catch at first base as Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) is ruled safe during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field.

Nathaniel Lowe

May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) delivers a pitch to the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.

Martin Perez

May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.

Jon Gray

Odorizzi is 3-2 in seven starts with a 3.13 ERA.

To replace Odorizzi, the Astros called up reliever Seth Martinez from Triple-A Sugar Land. Martinez has made two relief appearances this season with the Astros, giving up a hit and striking out four in 2 2/3 innings. He also has a 4.15 ERA in eight games with Sugar Land.

