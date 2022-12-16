Skip to main content

Joey Gallo to Join Minnesota Twins

Joey Gallo, who spent seven years with the Texas Rangers, seeks to revitalize his career in the Twin Cities.

Former Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with the Minnesota Twins, according to the New York Post.

The Twins will be Gallo’s fourth team in three seasons, beginning with the start of the 2021 season when he was still with the Rangers.

Gallo started last season with the New York Yankees, where he was in the midst of a terrible season, batting .159/.282/.339/.621 with 12 home runs and 24 RBI.

The Yankees moved Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade at the deadline.

With the Dodgers, things only got marginally better, as he batted .162/.277/.393/.671 with seven home runs and 23 RBI.

Gallo was traded to the New York Yankees in July of 2021 as the Rangers opted to deal him and acquire prospects as they continued the franchise’s rebuild. In return, the Rangers received four prospects — infielders Josh Smith, Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and pitcher Glenn Otto.

Three of those players — Smith, Duran and Otto — are already playing for the Rangers. Hauver started last season at Class-A Hickory and was later promoted to Double-A Frisco.

Gallo started his Major League career with the Rangers and became a fan favorite. With Texas, he batted .211/.336/.497/.833 with 145 home runs and 317 RBI. He had back-to-back 40-home runs seasons in 2017 (41) and 2018 (40) and hit 38 more in 2021 between the Rangers and the Yankees.

He was a two-time All-Star with the Rangers and won two Gold Gloves.

