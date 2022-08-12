Look: Rangers Hall of Famer Shows off Bobblehead

The long-time front office employee will be inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame on Saturday, along with Ian Kinsler.

The Texas Rangers will induct Ian Kinsler and long-time front office mainstay John Blake into the team’s Hall of Fame on Saturday. But on Friday, Blake showed off a bobblehead in his own image.

Blake and Kinsler were honored during the Rangers Hall of Fame Weekend luncheon on Friday at Texas Live! This weekend, the Rangers will be giving away bobbleheads of Michael Young, who is also in the Rangers Hall of Fame.

Presumably, Blake’s bobblehead isn’t publicly available. The Dallas Morning News posted a photo of Blake holding his bobblehead and a close-up of the bobblehead.

Blake is in his 44th year in pro baseball and is currently the Rangers’ executive vice-president of public affairs. He joined the Rangers in 1984 as the team’s media relations director. Previously, he served as the assistant public relations director and media information director for the Baltimore Orioles from 1979-84.

He served 20 years with the Rangers from 1984-2004. After spending three seasons with the Boston Red Sox from 2006-08, Blake returned as the team’s vice president of media relations

Blake is already a member of the Texas Baseball Hall of Fame, where he was inducted in 1995.

Blake will be just the third front-office executive inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame. The first was former team president Tom Schieffer, who was inducted in 2014. The second was Chuck Morgan in 2017, who is the executive vice president of ballpark entertainment, promotions and production. Nolan Ryan, who served as the team’s president and CEO from 2008-13, was an inaugural member of the Rangers Hall of Fame from his time as a player from 1989-94.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

