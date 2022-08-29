Former Rangers Pitcher on Trial for Child Sexual Assault

Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland is set to face trial in a Denton County court this week for accusations of sexually assaulting a child.

Arguments in the trial of the 56-year-old former Major Leaguer, who is a member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame, could begin as early as Tuesday. Jury selection reportedly began on Monday.

Wetteland is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The accusations were made by a relative and are said to have occurred between 2004-06, when the child was four years old.

Wetteland’s attorney, Derek Adame, told The Dallas Morning News that the accusations are “based on a lie.”

Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison. Wetteland was first charged with the crimes more than three years ago. He was indicted by a grand jury in March of 2019.

Wetteland played four seasons for the Rangers from 1997-2000. He signed with the Rangers as a free agent after anchoring the New York Yankees bullpen. The Yankees won the 1996 World Series, with Wetteland earning World Series MVP honors.

Wetteland saved 150 games for the Rangers in four seasons, helping Texas to a pair of American League West crowns. He finished his MLB career with a record of 48-45 with 330 saves and a 2.93 ERA.

The Rangers reportedly have no official ties to Wetteland and he hasn’t been to a club-organized function or game since 2018.

