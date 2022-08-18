Former Texas Rangers team president Jon Daniels released a statement after his dismissal Wednesday.

Daniels was not made available to the media when principal team owner Ray Davis discussed his decision to fire Daniels and put general manager Chris Young in charge of all baseball operations.

“Somewhere along the way, this baseball fan from Queens got an opportunity to help lead a Major League Baseball franchise in Texas,” Daniels said in his statement. “It’s been an unbelievable experience. My family and I are incredibly thankful to so many people along the way.”

The full statement is below.

Daniels thanked the two people that originally hired him in 2002 — former Rangers general manager John Hart and former team owner Tom Hicks. He also thanked the current ownership group, led by Davis. He thanked every Rangers player, coach and front office official he worked with for 20 years, as he worked his way up to team president in 2020. He also thanked the media.

He also had a message for Rangers fans.

“To all the Rangers fans out there. For your passion and support,” Daniels said. “Thank you for welcoming us into your community. There are some spectacularly talented and driven people in the organization, from CY (Chris Young) throughout the operation. There are going to be amazing moments in the summers and falls again soon, and you’ll get the parade you deserve.”

The move on Daniels came two days after the Rangers decided to part ways with manager Chris Woodward and elevate third-base coach Tony Beasley to interim manager.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.