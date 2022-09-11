Skip to main content

Rangers Pitching Moves Set Up Jon Gray Return

Texas designated Saturday's starter for assignment, called up a starter and set the rotation for Monday's makeup doubleheader.

The Texas Rangers made a pitching move Sunday that signaled their intention to activate Jon Gray to make a start during Monday’s doubleheader against the Miami Marlins.

The Rangers designated starting pitcher Kohei Arihara for assignment and then purchased the contract of Tyson Miller from Triple-A Round Rock.

Gray’s activation isn’t official, but Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley told reporters before Sunday’s game with Toronto that the Rangers were set to start Gray in the second game of the doubleheader. Glenn Otto is scheduled to start the first game.

Gray is 7-6 with a 3.83 ERA. He hasn’t pitched since was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 2 with a left oblique strain. It was his third stint on the IL, and his longest of the season. Without him the Rangers are 13-23.

Gray threw a batting practice session on Wednesday in Houston. He’ll take Arihara’s place in the rotation.

Arihara went 1-3 with a 9.45 ERA over four games and four starts for Texas after having his contract selected from Round Rock on Aug. 16. He took the loss in a start on Saturday vs. Toronto, giving up 11 runs, all earned, in three innings. Since the Rangers designated him for assignment, they have seven days to trade, release or outright Arihara to the minor leagues.

The Rangers needed to DFA Arihara to make room for Miller on both the 28-man roster and the 40-man roster.

Miller was with the club from June 10-15 as a replacement player for a COVID 19-Related Injury List and allowed seven runs (six earned) in three innings.

His last outing with Texas was on June 15 in Houston, giving up six runs in 2/3 innings.

At Round Rock, Miller is 4-7 with a 4.73 ERA as a part-time starter. He has a 11.9 strikeout rate per nine innings.

