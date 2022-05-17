Skip to main content

Jon Gray Gives Rangers Solid Start in Return

He overcame giving up three runs in the first inning to stake the Rangers to a lead over the Angels at Globe Life Field on Monday

Jon Gray’s first start for the Texas Rangers since May 9 resulted in his longest outing of the season and helped the Rangers to a 6-4 lead through six innings on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers won the game, 7-4, and Gray ended up with his first win of the season.

The right-hander threw for 5 2/3rd innings, besting his previous best of five innings in a start in April against Seattle.

It ended up being the kind of quality outing that the Rangers were hoping for when they signed him this offseason. But injuries limited him to four starts entering Monday’s game, and as a concession to his left knee strain, he threw with a bulky knee brace for the second time in three starts.

Jon Gray

Jon Gray

May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.

Jon Gray

Apr 3, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Gray

Gray threw 89 pitches, 62 of which were for strikes. He gave up four runs (all earned) and eight hits while striking out eight and walking one.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward removed him from the game with two outs in the sixth inning after Gray gave up a two-out single to Tyler Wade, which put two Angels on base. Brock Burke retired Andrew Velazquez to protect Gray’s and the Rangers’ lead.

Gray had to shake off a slow start in the first inning. He gave up three straight hits to start the game — back-to-back singles by Taylor Ward and Mike Trout — followed by a double by Shohei Ohtani. His double scored Ward and move Trout to third to give the Angels a 1-0 lead.

Gray nearly escaped down 1-0, but after retiring the next two hitters, Brandon Marsh doubled home Trout and Ohtani to make it 3-0 Angels.

But, after a long break due to a six-run Rangers first inning, Gray settled in. By the end of the top of the third, Gray struck out four of the last seven Angels he had faced. He also didn’t give up a hit.

"I think his command was off (in the first)," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "He felt great physically. He was able to get to 90 pitches. That first inning ground ball in the hole, it was a good pitch and Trout and Ohtani hit it hard. I don't think it was that bad to give up three in the first and he settled down after that."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Explode for Six Runs in First Inning vs. Angels

Texas built a two-game win streak with an explosive opening inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday

By Matthew Postins13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago
report-donald-trump-considering-bobby-valentine-for-us-ambassador-to-japan---image
Play

Rangers History Today: Valentine Takes Over

On this date, the Rangers hired a new manager, one that would lead the franchise to a run of extended success for the first time.

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) hits a double during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Play

How Far Did Rangers Fall in SI MLB Power Rankings?

Texas took a tumble after a 3-3 week, but just how far did the Rangers fall from last week?

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Gray relented a bit in the fourth, giving up an 0-2 single to Velazquez, which drove in Walsh to cut the Rangers’ lead to 6-4. By that point, Gray was closing in on 60 pitches. But he retired the next hitter, Ward, to end the fourth.

He didn’t give up his walk until the sixth inning when he issued a pass to Walsh to lead off the inning.

Gray signed a four-year, $56 million contract with the Rangers in the offseason, making him the team’s prized free-agent pitching signing. Oddly enough, Monday was his first start at Globe Life Park this season.

Gray threw a bullpen session on Saturday without any issues and wore the knee brace that he’ll have to wear for the foreseeable future. He didn’t wear the brace in his last start against the New York Yankees and he reaggravated the injury just a bit.

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) hits a home run during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.

Brad Miller

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.

Kole Calhoun

May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Corey Seager

Gray entered Monday’s start with an 0-1 record 5.51 earned run average in 16 1/3rd innings.

Gray’s return comes after he suffered a blister and a low-grade left knee strain, which limited him to two starts in April — against Toronto on April 9 and against Seattle on April 19. Gray went 0-1 in those two starts and pitched nine combined innings.

Gray has two starts so far in May — at Philadelphia on May 3 and at the New York Yankees on May 9. He ended up with a no-decision in both games and wasn’t able to get out of the fifth inning in either contest.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Explode for Six Runs in First Inning vs. Angels

By Matthew Postins13 minutes ago
report-donald-trump-considering-bobby-valentine-for-us-ambassador-to-japan---image
News

Rangers History Today: Valentine Takes Over

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) hits a double during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
News

How Far Did Rangers Fall in SI MLB Power Rankings?

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
News

Rangers vs. Angels Pregame Notes: Jon Gray Set to Pitch

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Power Rangers: García, Calhoun Each Hit 2 Home Runs in Win Over Red Sox

By Chris HalickeMay 15, 2022
May 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) celebrates in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) after hitting an rbi double during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Red Sox 7, Rangers 1: Texas Bats Overmatched By Pivetta

By Chris HalickeMay 14, 2022
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Hearn Helps 'Set The Tone' For Another Strong Pitching Performance As Rangers Top Royals

By Chris HalickeMay 13, 2022
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) blows a bubble during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Royals Pregame Notes: Marcus Semien Out of Starting Lineup

By Chris HalickeMay 12, 2022