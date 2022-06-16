Skip to main content

Rangers Activate Former Closer from IR

Jose Leclerc is headed back to Texas after the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery

The Texas Rangers activated pitcher José Leclerc from the 60-day injured list on Thursday and recalled him from Triple-A Round Rock, where he had been on an injury rehabilitation assignment.

To make room for Leclerc, the Rangers optioned pitcher Kolby Allard to Round Rock. The Rangers also activated outfielder Steele Walker from the COVID-19 injured list and optioned him to Round Rock.

Leclerc has spent the last three weeks working in the Rangers’ minor league system and taking his final steps in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The Rangers now get to see how the right-hander reacts to Major League hitters for the first time since 2020.

His last Major League appearance was on July 26, 2020 against Colorado. Leclerc threw one inning that day, giving up two hits and a run while striking out two and walking one. That appearance came two games after he recorded his first save of the season.

He missed the rest of the 2020 season with a shoulder injury. Then, in early 2021 he hurt his elbow, which required Tommy John surgery and forced him to miss the entire season.

Leclerc started throwing bullpen sessions in April. He was sent to Double-A Frisco on May 25, and then moved to Round Rock a week after that.

He threw in nine games, going 1-1 in nine innings with 11 strikeouts. He gave up nine hits and five runs.

At one time, the Rangers saw him as a potential closer. He saved 12 games in 2018 and 14 games in 2019. The 2018 season was his best season, and the one that gave the Rangers real hope that he could grow in the role. He appeared in 59 games, had a 1.56 ERA and struck out 85 in 57 2/3 innings.

In Leclerc’s absence, Joe Barlow has grown into an efficient closer. The Rangers have also cultivated a bullpen that has given Rangers starters every reason to believe that they can protect a lead.

