Report: Josh Jung Making Rangers Debut Friday
Josh Jung will reportedly make his Major League debut Friday when the Texas Rangers return home to start a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Jung, the Rangers’ No. 1 prospect per MLB.com, was just named the team’s top player at Triple-A Round Rock for the month of August.
The report was based on sourcing by MLB.com, The Dallas Morning News and The Athletic.
Jung, the Rangers’ 2019 first-round pick, has been tearing up Triple-A pitching since joining the Express after a stint at the Arizona Complex League. He is coming off surgery for a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder that required surgery during spring training.
He hit .311 with a .998 OPS, along with six home runs and 23 RBI.
Due to his injury, the Rangers weren’t flaming expectations that he would be called up before the season ended.
The decision comes about a month after the Rangers cleaned house by firing manager Chris Woodward and team president of baseball operations Jon Daniels.
Jung, a Texas Tech product, is in his fourth minor league season. Aside from the COVID-19 cancelation of the 2020 minor league baseball, Jung has also missed part of his 2021 season with a stress fracture in his foot.
At 24, it’s fair for the Rangers to see what they have in their No. 1 prospect. The clock is also ticking on the potential for a Rule 5 Draft in the offseason. That’s important because if Jung isn’t on the 40-man roster, he could be exposed to other teams.
