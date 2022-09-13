Only two other Rangers have done what the recent call-up has done in his first five MLB games.

Third baseman Josh Jung is already setting Texas Rangers records just five games into his Major League career.

Jung homered in the fifth inning of the second game of Monday's doubleheader at the Miami Marlins. With that long ball, Jung clobbered the fourth extra-base hit of his young career.

That tied Ruben Mateo (1999) and Ruben Sierra (1985) with four extra-base hits in their first five Major League games.

Jung’s blast was part of a three-run fifth inning to give Texas a 3-1 lead. Along with Jung, Marcus Semien hit a two-run shot. Texas went on to lose 10-6.

Through five games Jung is batting .250/.250/.650/.900 with two home runs, two doubles and three RBI.

Jung’s first homer came in his MLB debut on Friday in his first at-at. The only other Texas player to do that was Jurickson Profar in 2012.

Jung went 0-for-4 in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader. He’s also struck out 11 times in his first five games.

Jung has played third base in all five games since he was called up from Triple-A Round Rock. The former first-round pick wasn’t sure if he would even play this year after he torn the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder during spring training.

The Rangers return home for two games with the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday and Wednesday. Cole Ragans will start Tuesday and Dane Dunning on Wednesday. The Rangers are off Thursday.

