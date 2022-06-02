The recent call-up is coming off an outstanding week in Triple A

Josh Reks, who was called up by the Texas Rangers on Monday, was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for his play last week with the Round Rock Express.

Reks came up to Arlington from the Triple A affiliate on Monday and started for the Rangers. He went 0-for-4.

Reks had a great week for the Express. In five games last week, Reks went 11-for-20 while slashing .550/.591/1.250. He had two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI. Reks also walked twice and struck out only four times.

Reks, 28, is in his second stint with the Rangers after batting .286 (4-14) with three RBI in six games/three starts during his first stint from April 30-May 10.

At Round Rock he hit .337/.427/.629/1.056 with five home runs and 18 RBI in 25 games. In his last 9 games since being optioned on May 11, Reks has compiled a .417/.488/.944/1.432 slash line with five home runs and 11 RBI.

Reks is in his first season with the Rangers since being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations on Nov. 22, 2021.

Reks was one of a flurry of moves the Rangers made on Monday after moving infielder/outfielder Brad Miller to the 10-day injured list and designated right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu for assignment. The Rangers also called up one of their top prospects, Josh Smith, who started at third base on Monday and Tuesday.

In his debut, Smith became the sixth Rangers player in history to have three hits in his MLB debut.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.