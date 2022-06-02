Skip to main content

Rangers OF Josh Reks Named PCL Player of Week

The recent call-up is coming off an outstanding week in Triple A

Josh Reks, who was called up by the Texas Rangers on Monday, was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for his play last week with the Round Rock Express.

Reks came up to Arlington from the Triple A affiliate on Monday and started for the Rangers. He went 0-for-4.

Reks had a great week for the Express. In five games last week, Reks went 11-for-20 while slashing .550/.591/1.250. He had two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI. Reks also walked twice and struck out only four times.

Reks, 28, is in his second stint with the Rangers after batting .286 (4-14) with three RBI in six games/three starts during his first stint from April 30-May 10.

At Round Rock he hit .337/.427/.629/1.056 with five home runs and 18 RBI in 25 games. In his last 9 games since being optioned on May 11, Reks has compiled a .417/.488/.944/1.432 slash line with five home runs and 11 RBI.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aug 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Lose to Rays in Extras to End Home Winning Streak

Tampa Bay needed two extra innings to claim its first victory over Texas in this four-game series

By Matthew Postins9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Ace Martin Pérez Magnificent May By the Numbers

Just how good was Pérez in May? Near historic, almost “video-game” like.

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
13 hours ago
May 15, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames in game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Watch: Stars Captain Jamie Benn Takes Batting Practice With Rangers

The hockey fan favorite was part of Stars Night festivities at Globe Life Park on Wednesday

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Reks is in his first season with the Rangers since being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations on Nov. 22, 2021.

Reks was one of a flurry of moves the Rangers made on Monday after moving infielder/outfielder Brad Miller to the 10-day injured list and designated right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu for assignment. The Rangers also called up one of their top prospects, Josh Smith, who started at third base on Monday and Tuesday.

In his debut, Smith became the sixth Rangers player in history to have three hits in his MLB debut.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Aug 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Lose to Rays in Extras to End Home Winning Streak

By Matthew Postins9 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Ace Martin Pérez Magnificent May By the Numbers

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
May 15, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames in game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Stars Captain Jamie Benn Takes Batting Practice With Rangers

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
USATSI_18403030_168388359_lowres
News

Rangers Partner with Black Sports Professionals Group

By Bri Amaranthus16 hours ago
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Focus on Getting Over. 500 vs. Rays

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
Ruben Sierra
News

Rangers History Today: Ruben Sierra Comes to 'The Show'

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) and starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) warm up before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.
News

Would Texas Trade These Three Rangers?

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
Rangers - Martin Perez
News

Postgame Notes: Rangers 3, Rays 0

By Inside The Rangers StaffJun 1, 2022