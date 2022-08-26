Skip to main content

BREAKING: Rangers Rival Signing Rookie To Massive Deal

The Seattle Mariners reportedly are close to a deal that could pay outfielder Julio Rodriguez more than $400 million.

The Texas Rangers may have to deal with Seattle slugger Julio Rodriguez for a long, long time, based on reports of a new contract for the rookie.

ESPN reported that Rodriguez and the Mariners were close to agreement on a long-term deal. MLB.com added more information about the potential terms, which could be $200 million in guaranteed money and up to $450 million overall. ESPN later reported that the deal could be as long as 14 seasons.

Rodriguez is having a tremendous first full season with the Mariners, as he’s batting .269/.328/.471/.799 with 20 home runs and 64 RBI. He made his first All-Star Game appearance this season, competed in the All-Star Game Home Run Derby and reached the finals, losing to Juan Soto.

He’s considered one of the game’s brightest starts and is a favorite to win the American League’s Rookie of the Year Award. The Mariners enter Friday’s action as the third Wild Card team, 2 1/2 games ahead of Baltimore.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Faring Well When Glenn Otto Pitches

The rookie's win-loss record doesn't show it, but Texas is winning lately when Glenn Otto takes the hill.

By Matthew Postins
Jun 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) rounds the bases after he hits a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Nathaniel Lowe Eying Rangers Milestone

The Texas first baseman is trying to become the first Rangers player to hit .300 since 2016.

By Matthew Postins
Josh Jung
Play

Watch: Top Prospect Josh Jung Goes Deep Again

Texas' No. 1 prospect is making his case for a call-up from the Triple-A Express.

By Matthew Postins

This would lock Rodriguez up and make him a cornerstone for the Mariners franchise for years to come. Seattle signed him at 16 years of age as an international free agent in July of 2017 for a bonus of $1.75 million.

The Rangers have struggled against the Mariners this season, as Seattle had a 10-game winning streak in the series.  Now, Texas will have to deal with Rodriguez for a long, long time.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

BREAKING: Rangers Rival Signing Rookie To Massive Deal

The Seattle Mariners reportedly are close to a deal that could pay outfielder Julio Rodriguez more than $400 million.

The Texas Rangers may have to deal with Seattle slugger Julio Rodriguez for a long, long time, based on reports of a new contract for the rookie.

ESPN reported that Rodriguez and the Mariners were close to agreement on a long-term deal. MLB.com added more information about the potential terms, which could be $200 million in guaranteed money and up to $450 million overall. ESPN later reported that the deal could be as long as 14 seasons.

Rodriguez is having a tremendous first full season with the Mariners, as he’s batting .269/.328/.471/.799 with 20 home runs and 64 RBI. He made his first All-Star Game appearance this season, competed in the All-Star Game Home Run Derby and reached the finals, losing to Juan Soto.

He’s considered one of the game’s brightest starts and is a favorite to win the American League’s Rookie of the Year Award. The Mariners enter Friday’s action as the third Wild Card team, 2 1/2 games ahead of Baltimore.

This would lock Rodriguez up and make him a cornerstone for the Mariners franchise for years to come. Seattle signed him at 16 years of age as an international free agent in July of 2017 for a bonus of $1.75 million.

The Rangers have struggled against the Mariners this season, as Seattle had a 10-game winning streak in the series.  Now, Texas will have to deal with Rodriguez for a long, long time.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers Faring Well When Glenn Otto Pitches

By Matthew Postins
Jun 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) rounds the bases after he hits a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nathaniel Lowe Eying Rangers Milestone

By Matthew Postins
Josh Jung
Prospects

Watch: Top Prospect Josh Jung Goes Deep Again

By Matthew Postins
Rangers - Leiter
Prospects

Watch: Jack Leiter Throwing Heat for Frisco

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Look: Complete 2023 Rangers Schedule

By Matthew Postins
Jun 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) rounds the bases after he hits a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Have Four 20-Homer Guys

By Matthew Postins
Jul 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) singles in a run in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Lucky 21: Adolis García Extends Hit Streak for Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Mar 21, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani against the Kansas City Royals during spring training at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Can Rangers Make Ohtani Run?

By Matthew Postins