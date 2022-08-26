The Seattle Mariners reportedly are close to a deal that could pay outfielder Julio Rodriguez more than $400 million.

The Texas Rangers may have to deal with Seattle slugger Julio Rodriguez for a long, long time, based on reports of a new contract for the rookie.

ESPN reported that Rodriguez and the Mariners were close to agreement on a long-term deal. MLB.com added more information about the potential terms, which could be $200 million in guaranteed money and up to $450 million overall. ESPN later reported that the deal could be as long as 14 seasons.

Rodriguez is having a tremendous first full season with the Mariners, as he’s batting .269/.328/.471/.799 with 20 home runs and 64 RBI. He made his first All-Star Game appearance this season, competed in the All-Star Game Home Run Derby and reached the finals, losing to Juan Soto.

He’s considered one of the game’s brightest starts and is a favorite to win the American League’s Rookie of the Year Award. The Mariners enter Friday’s action as the third Wild Card team, 2 1/2 games ahead of Baltimore.

This would lock Rodriguez up and make him a cornerstone for the Mariners franchise for years to come. Seattle signed him at 16 years of age as an international free agent in July of 2017 for a bonus of $1.75 million.

The Rangers have struggled against the Mariners this season, as Seattle had a 10-game winning streak in the series. Now, Texas will have to deal with Rodriguez for a long, long time.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.