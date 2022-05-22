Skip to main content

Former Ranger Jurickson Profar: Giants Fans 'Worst in League'

The Padres outfielder was critical of the San Francisco Giants fan base after a pair of incidents Saturday night.

Former Texas Rangers infielders Jurickson Profar doesn’t need science to tell you who Major League Baseball’s worst fans are. He was happy to tell everyone after Saturday night’s game at the San Francisco Giants.

Profar's RBI single in the 10th helped the San Diego Padres to an 8-7 win.

By the third inning, Profar, who was playing left field, was the target of a pair of baseballs thrown from the stands at AT&T Park.

Afterward, Profar told NBC Sports that before the inning started he attempted to throw a warm-up ball to a Padres fan in the crowd. He said a Giants fan caught the ball and tossed it back to the field. Profar retrieved it and tossed it back into the crowd, after which two balls were thrown his way.

Then, Profar unloaded.

"You can talk whatever you want, you paid to watch the game, you can talk," Profar said. "But these guys are the worst in the league. They can talk, but as soon as you try to throw stuff, that's different."

Things got a little heated a few innings later when Profar jawed with a Giants fan, who eventually threw a beer bottle at him.

Profar broke in with the Rangers in 2012, and at the time was the youngest player in the Majors. He played for the Rangers from 2012-13 and from 2016-18, missing two seasons in between with a shoulder injury. The Rangers dealt Profar to the Oakland Athletics before the 2019 season and he joined the Padres in 2020.

