Key Dates, Free Agency & Lockouts: Your Complete Guide to the MLB 2021-22 Offseason

With the 2021 World Series in the rearview mirror, all eyes now turn toward a crucial winter for Major League Baseball. It's an offseason that is sure to be dramatic, in the least, highlighted by a talented-and-deep free agent class and the looming threat of baseball's first work stoppage in 26 years.

It's important to know when certain things are happening, especially over the next few weeks. Here are key dates that outline the coming months.

Nov. 7: At 5 p.m. EST, all contract option decisions (player, club, mutual, opt-outs) are due. It's also the deadline for clubs to tender the one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer to eligible free agents.

To be eligible for the qualifying offer, a player must have spent the entire 2021 season with his club and have never received the qualifying offer previously. If a free agent is tendered a qualifying offer and rejects it, the club who signs him is subject to the loss of one or more draft picks to the former team, along with the loss of international bonus pool money (the exact compensation depends on the contract size as well as the former team's revenue sharing and luxury tax situation). However, the terms of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement could provide different compensation/penalties (more on the CBA in a bit).

Players who receive a qualifying offer have 10 days to accept or reject it.

Nov. 7: Free agency begins. The exclusive negotiating period that started the day after the end of the World Series ends and free agents are permitted to negotiate and sign with any club.

As for the pace of the free agent signings, some winters are slow while others are quick out of the gate. With the current CBA expiring this time around, you may see some mid-tier—maybe one or two big names—sign early, but most of the exciting action may not happen until a new CBA is in place.

Carlos Correa, 27, will be arguably the most sought-after free agent on the market. Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 9-11: GM Meetings in Carlsbad, California. Usually, off-the-field are discussed here, and the looming CBA deadline is sure to be on the docket. It is also a place for trades to be discussed, or at least for some framework to be built for future trades.

Nov. 15: The 2022 Hall of Fame ballot will be released on this date. Most notably, this is the final year on the ballot for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Curt Schilling. David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez are the biggest names scheduled to join the Hall of Fame ballot this year. Despite their strong career numbers, their ties to performance-enhancing drugs will most likely keep them out of the Hall of Fame in the first year.

Nov. 17: Deadline for free agents to accept or reject the qualifying offer.

Nov. 19: Deadline for clubs to add eligible minor leaguers to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 draft. Specifically, the Texas Rangers have a large list of prospects that should be considered for protection.

Dec. 1: Non-tender deadline. This is the deadline for clubs to offer their pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players a contract for 2022. This isn't a deadline to sign them, but a contract has to be at least offered, or "tendered". Players who do not receive a contract offer are considered "non-tendered" and become free agents.

Dec 1: Okay, here's the big one. The current Collective Bargaining Agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1. Without a new CBA in place, the owners are expected to lockout the players, which would be the first work stoppage the game has seen since the 1994-95 strike that saw the cancelation of the World Series. However, the lack of a new agreement by Dec. 2 does not necessarily mean spring training or regular season games next year will be canceled. At least, not yet.

However, a lockout would put an automatic freeze on Major League transactions. That means trades can't be made with players on 40-man rosters and free agents can't sign with clubs. The "Hot Stove" would turn ice cold until a new CBA is agreed upon.

If you're looking for optimism, the league and players are currently negotiating. Both sides have traded economic proposals, and the players just offered their second on Oct. 29. The two sides still seem far apart on core economic principles, but as long as they're talking, there is—and I use this term very loosely—progress.

"It's hard to characterize progress," commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters, including James Wagner of the New York Times, prior to Game 1 of the World Series. "Progress is you go in the room, you're having conversations, people are continuing to talk. It doesn't move in any measurable way that I've ever figured out, and I've done it a long time. The most important point is I know our clubs are 100 percent committed to the idea that they want an agreement by Dec. 1."

The first work stoppage in baseball in more than a quarter century could have a significant impact on Manfred (right) and his legacy as the commissioner of Major League Baseball. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Jeff Passan notes that many in the game expect a lockout. And if there is one, it's a damn shame for the game of baseball. It's an exciting class of free agents, and a lockout would quench the fire that sets the Hot Stove ablaze in an instant.

However, even if there is a lockout, neither side wants to lose out on games. The level of pessimism in the industry has not fallen to the point where regular season games are in serious jeopardy. An agreement by mid-February would still give MLB a chance to start the season on time, even with a two- or three-week free agency frenzy and a truncated spring training.

NOTE: If there is a lockout, all of the following dates are subject to change.

Dec. 6-9: Winter Meetings in Orlando. This is typically when all offseason hell breaks loose in one big melting pot of club executives, managers, player agents and reporters. The Winter Meetings is MLB's marquee event of the offseason. It's typically the busiest week of the winter, littered with more rumors than a high school locker room.

Typically, there is at least one big trade and multiple significant free agent signings. Club executives and agents are all in one place and deals are made significantly quicker than normal. Historically, the biggest moves of the offseason are consummated at the Winter Meetings, or serious legwork is done for more trades and/or signings that come in the following days and weeks.

If there is a lockout, the Major League portion of the Winter Meetings will likely be canceled.

Dec. 9: The Rule 5 Draft, which is annually held on the final day of the Winter Meetings.

Players selected in the Rule 5 draft must be kept on that club's 26-man roster for the entire following season. If they are removed, they must first clear waivers, then be offered back to the club from which they were drafted. Rule 5 draft selections can spend time on the Injured List, but must be active for 90 days to avoid being subject to the same roster restrictions in the following season.

Once again, if there is a lockout, the Rule 5 draft would be postponed to after a new CBA is in place.

Jan. 14: Deadline for clubs and arbitration-eligible players to submit salary figures. The player files what he believes he should be paid in 2022 while the controlling club counters with that they believe the player should be paid. The two sides don't have to agree by this date, and can even continue negotiating a new contract after filing salary figures. Matt Swartz and MLB Trade Rumors released their salary arbitration projections last month.

The vast majority of arbitration-eligible players agree to a contract before the filing deadline.

Jan. 15: The 2022 international signing period opens. This typical runs July 2 to June 25 each year, but MLB and the MLBPA agreed to push the start of the 2021 and 2022 signing periods back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jan. 31 to Feb. 18: Arbitration hearings. Inevitably, a few arbitration-eligible players and their respective clubs will be unable to agree to a contract, and they'll present their cases to a panel of arbitrators. The three-person panel picks either the salary the player filed or the salary the team filed, nothing in between. It can be quite a controversial procedure as clubs present a player's shortcomings for why they deserve to be paid less than what the player believes he is worth.

The Rangers have yet to go to this stage with any of their players under Jon Daniels' tenure as general manager or president of baseball operations. The last Ranger to have his contract decided by an arbitration panel was Lee Stevens in 2000.

Mid-February: Spring training camps open across Florida and Arizona as each club sets various reporting dates for pitchers and catchers, followed by position players for full squad workouts ahead of actual games. Cactus League (Arizona) and Grapefruit League (Florida) play begins Feb. 26 with every team in action.

March 31: Finally—and hopefully—Opening Day 2022. With a new CBA in place, all 30 clubs will be in action. I'm just trying to speak it into existence.

Promo image: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

