Kluber is Healthy and Looking Forward to Opportunity With Rangers

Chris Halicke

ARLINGTON – Corey Kluber addressed the media for the first time in person at the Rangers' Peek At The Park on Saturday. Texas acquired Kluber this past December from the Indians in exchange for Delino Deshields and Emmanuel Clase. 

"I'm excited about it," Kluber told the media on Saturday. "I'm looking forward to the new season starting. It's been a long time for me personally, since I haven't been able to get out on the field, but I'm looking forward to it."

Kluber missed almost all of 2019 with multiple injuries, including an arm injury after being struck by a line drive and an oblique injury that inevitably shut down his season. Kluber is adamant that he is healthy going into 2020.

"I feel really good," Kluber said. "I'm right on track with where I normally like to be at this point in the offseason. Everything that happened last summer with my arm and my oblique is the past. It's not anything I'm concerned with right now."

Kluber joins a revamped rotation, that includes newcomers Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles, along with incumbents Mike Minor and Lance Lynn. 

"It's exciting. I've been pretty fortunate to be a part of some pretty good pitching staffs throughout my career," Kluber said. "It's fun to be in that position to have confidence in the guy that takes the mound each day. That feeling of confidence trickles down through the entire ball club."

Before injuries plagued him in 2019, Kluber established himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball. In his run between 2013-2018, Kluber won 94 games with a 2.96 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP, not to mention three all star appearances and Cy Young awards in 2014 and 2017. 

With Kluber maintaining his health, the Rangers could potentially get an amazing add to their rotation. His previous pedigree is unparalleled by almost any pitcher in baseball. Regaining that form could be the catalyst for a very dominant Rangers' rotation.

Before injuries ended his season in 2019, Kluber struggled in his seven starts. He went 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP. The time off Kluber went through gave him a chance to look back at those struggles. 

"The time off last year was unfortunate," Kluber said. "It gave me some time to regroup physically, address some issues that I had with my delivery and things that got a little bit out of whack. I think I'm in a good spot now. Hopefully, it's a blessing in disguise."

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Kluber spent part of his youth in the DFW area and graduated from Coppell High School. 

"It'll be fun. I came out to The Ballpark in Arlington numerous times when I was a kid," Kluber said. "I'll be playing right next door now, so that's pretty cool."

