LIVE Lockout Watch: MLB, MLBPA Seek New CBA Ahead of League's Deadline

MLB and the MLBPA are meeting once again on Tuesday in an effort to strike a new collective bargaining agreement before the league begins canceling regular season games.

In an eleventh-hour Hail Mary, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have gained enough traction where a new collective bargaining agreement is within grasp.

MLB had previously told the MLBPA the two sides needed to strike a deal before they left Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. on Monday. Otherwise, the league would begin canceling regular season games.

Monday's negotiations began at 10:00 a.m., and both parties engaged in bargaining sessions for over 16 hours, even after the calendar rolled over into March. Enough progress was made for MLB to extend its own deadline to 5:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

League and union officials were set to resume negotiations at 11:00 a.m. EST, though in-person sessions have yet to take place.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred (left), MLBPA executive director Tony Clark (right) Photos by Greg Lovett-USA TODAY NETWORK

While significant progress was made, it's been made clear through multiple reports that the two sides still have much to work out. While progress was made on a number of key issues—including the competitive balance tax, expanded playoffs, minimum salary, pre-arbitration bonus pool and salary arbitration—no agreements were finalized on any of them.

We are tracking the progress of the negotiations as news breaks from Florida (all times are Eastern Standard Time):

• 12:20 p.m.: Per multiple reports, MLB and the MLBPA have yet to hold any in-person sessions. However, one union official told the Washington Post's Chelsea Janes, "you know… we do talk on the phone.”

• 11:11 a.m.: From MLB Network's Jon Heyman:

"Hearing blowback from agents unhappy Super Two for 2-plus players may stay at 22% after union 1st asked for 100%. If union hears same, could it stop deal? Union did get minimum pay way up, NL DH, cbt up/penalties same, draft lottery, more. Owner: 'That’s a pretty good deal.'"

• 10:53 a.m.: Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, restrictions to the shift, a pitch clock and larger bases have all been brought up during negotiations. However, none are seen as a deal-breaker when there are billions of dollars on the line.

• 10:51 a.m.: Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, while MLB initially suggested the MLBPA drop its 2018 grievance against the Rays, Marlins, A’s and Pirates for failing to spend its revenue sharing monies as part of a deal, it appears this won't be part of the CBA negotiations taking place. "Bigger fish to fry."

• 8:57 a.m.: Some notes for Tuesday's negotiations from Evan Drellich of The Athletic:

• MLB still very much wants an international draft, and is proposing it. That would be a major PA give.

• MLB is willing to drop direct draft pick compensation for free agents. Also major.

• MLB is at 5 picks on amateur draft lottery

