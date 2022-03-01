Skip to main content

LIVE Lockout Watch: MLB, MLBPA Seek New CBA Ahead of League's Deadline

MLB and the MLBPA are meeting once again on Tuesday in an effort to strike a new collective bargaining agreement before the league begins canceling regular season games.

In an eleventh-hour Hail Mary, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have gained enough traction where a new collective bargaining agreement is within grasp.

MLB had previously told the MLBPA the two sides needed to strike a deal before they left Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. on Monday. Otherwise, the league would begin canceling regular season games.

Monday's negotiations began at 10:00 a.m., and both parties engaged in bargaining sessions for over 16 hours, even after the calendar rolled over into March. Enough progress was made for MLB to extend its own deadline to 5:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

League and union officials were set to resume negotiations at 11:00 a.m. EST, though in-person sessions have yet to take place.

Rob Manfred / Tony Clark

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred (left), MLBPA executive director Tony Clark (right)

While significant progress was made, it's been made clear through multiple reports that the two sides still have much to work out. While progress was made on a number of key issues—including the competitive balance tax, expanded playoffs, minimum salary, pre-arbitration bonus pool and salary arbitration—no agreements were finalized on any of them.

We are tracking the progress of the negotiations as news breaks from Florida (all times are Eastern Standard Time):

• 12:20 p.m.: Per multiple reports, MLB and the MLBPA have yet to hold any in-person sessions. However, one union official told the Washington Post's Chelsea Janes, "you know… we do talk on the phone.”

Recommended Articles

Rob Manfred / Tony Clark
Play

LIVE Lockout Watch: MLB, MLBPA Seek New CBA Ahead of League's Deadline

MLB and the MLBPA are meeting once again on Tuesday in an effort to strike a new collective bargaining agreement before the league begins canceling regular season games.

By Chris Halicke
37 seconds ago
37 seconds ago
https___calltothepen.com_wp_content_uploads_getty_images_2018_08_1152868749_850x560.0
Play

Derek Jeter Steps Down as CEO of Miami Marlins

Jeter and the franchise part ways after five years

By Timm Hamm
Feb 28, 2022
Feb 28, 2022
Feb 23, 2022; Jupiter, FL, USA; Baseball fans stand outside a gate in hopes of getting autographs from MLB players who attend contract negotiations at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida on February 23, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Greg Lovett-USA TODAY NETWORK
Play

Mailbag: What Will The Rangers Do After This 'Stupid & Pointless' Lockout?

When will baseball return? What will the Texas Rangers do when the lockout is over? Your questions are answered in the latest mailbag on InsideTheRangers.com.

By Chris Halicke
Feb 27, 2022
Feb 27, 2022

11:11 a.m.: From MLB Network's Jon Heyman:

"Hearing blowback from agents unhappy Super Two for 2-plus players may stay at 22% after union 1st asked for 100%. If union hears same, could it stop deal? Union did get minimum pay way up, NL DH, cbt up/penalties same, draft lottery, more. Owner: 'That’s a pretty good deal.'"

• 10:53 a.m.: Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, restrictions to the shift, a pitch clock and larger bases have all been brought up during negotiations. However, none are seen as a deal-breaker when there are billions of dollars on the line.

• 10:51 a.m.: Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, while MLB initially suggested the MLBPA drop its 2018 grievance against the Rays, Marlins, A’s and Pirates for failing to spend its revenue sharing monies as part of a deal, it appears this won't be part of the CBA negotiations taking place. "Bigger fish to fry."

• 8:57 a.m.: Some notes for Tuesday's negotiations from Evan Drellich of The Athletic

• MLB still very much wants an international draft, and is proposing it. That would be a major PA give.
• MLB is willing to drop direct draft pick compensation for free agents. Also major.
• MLB is at 5 picks on amateur draft lottery

More From SI's InsideTheRangers.com:

Make sure to like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Rob Manfred / Tony Clark
News

LIVE Lockout Watch: MLB, MLBPA Seek New CBA Ahead of League's Deadline

By Chris Halicke
37 seconds ago
https___calltothepen.com_wp_content_uploads_getty_images_2018_08_1152868749_850x560.0
Around MLB

Derek Jeter Steps Down as CEO of Miami Marlins

By Timm Hamm
Feb 28, 2022
Feb 23, 2022; Jupiter, FL, USA; Baseball fans stand outside a gate in hopes of getting autographs from MLB players who attend contract negotiations at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida on February 23, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Greg Lovett-USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Mailbag: What Will The Rangers Do After This 'Stupid & Pointless' Lockout?

By Chris Halicke
Feb 27, 2022
Chris Young
News

'We're In Good Shape': Rangers Prepared For Chaotic Post-Lockout Activity

By Chris Halicke
Feb 26, 2022
Feb 23, 2022; Jupiter, FL, USA; Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark, left, and chief negotiator Bruce Meyer, arrive for contract negotiations at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida on February 23, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Greg Lovett-USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Report: MLB, MLBPA Make 'Progress' in CBA Meetings; More Spring Games Canceled

By Chris Halicke
Feb 25, 2022
opening day base
News

Texas Rangers Opening Day: Is It Canceled Yet?

By Richie Whitt
Feb 25, 2022
Josh Jung
News

Rangers Top Hitting Prospect Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

By Chris Halicke
Feb 23, 2022
Aug 22, 2015; Detroit, MI, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Josh Hamilton (32) in the dugout during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ex-Rangers Star Josh Hamilton Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Restraint

By Chris Halicke
Feb 22, 2022
Rob Manfred / Tony Clark
News

Reports: MLB, MLBPA Spend 5 Hours Meeting in First of Daily CBA Negotiations

By Chris Halicke
Feb 21, 2022