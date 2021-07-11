'Major League Massacre' Stopped Before All-Star Game in Denver

A hotel housekeeper's tip to police thwarted what authorities said could have been a "Las Vegas-style shooting'' at the upcoming MLB All-Star Game in Denver.

The worker reportedly found more than a dozen weapons and 1,000 rounds of ammunition at a hotel near Coors Field Friday, according to ABC7 Denver. The discovery was made at the Maven Hotel, just two blocks from the ballpark that will host baseball's festivities, which have been ongoing throughout the week and include Sunday night's All-Star Futures Game, the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday, which will feature Texas Rangers standouts Joey Gallo, Adolis Garcia and Kyle Gibson.

Police found 16 guns, body armor, and ammo in the room, which includes a balcony that overlooks downtown Denver.

Richard Platt, 42, Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, Ricardo Rodriguez, 44 and Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, were all arrested in connection with the discovery.

On Friday, a police spokesman told local Denver affiliate Fox 31 that the arrests did not seem to be connected to the All-Star Game. But given the crowds expected for the annual event, the parallel to a potential "Las Vegas-style shooting'' - a reference o the Oct. 2017 attack at the Route 91 Harvest music festival made by another spokesman for the Denver Police Department - is in play.

One of the arrested suspects had reportedly posted a message on Facebook about a recent divorce, saying that he was going to “go out in a big way,” according to Denver7.

“The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety,” Denver police said in a press release Saturday. "DPD encourages residents and visitors to always be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious or illegal activity to police immediately."

