The Texas Rangers second baseman had a tremendous finish to his first season with the team.

Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien is the team’s Player of the Month for September and October, determined by a vote of the writers and broadcaster who cover the team on a regular basis.

This is the first time that Semien has won the monthly award since joining the Rangers as a free agent last offseason.

Semien batted .283/.324/.500/.824 (39-138) with six home runs and 19 RBI over 33 games in the season’s final two months, ranking among American League leaders in runs (tied for fourth, 23), doubles (tied for fifth, 10), total bases (tied for fifth, 69), extra-base hits (tied for fifth, 17), and hits (tied for sixth).

He led Texas position players with a 1.2 fWAR figure (via FanGraphs) in September and October, which ranked tied for 13th among American League batters.

In his first season with the Rangers, Semien played all but one game and led the Major Leagues in plate appearances (724) and at-bats (657). He finished the season batting .248/.304/.429.733 with 26 home runs and 83 RBI. He also stole 25 bases, joining outfielder Adolis García as Rangers with 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in 2022.

Semien was one of the Rangers’ big free-agent acquisitions last offseason. He signed a seven-year, $175 million deal.

First baseman Nathaniel Lowe is the only player to win the award twice, doing so in April and August.

The other Rangers to win the award are left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez (May), García (June) and shortstop Corey Seager (July).

