The recently-acquired infielder has now hit four of his five career home runs with the Texas Rangers.

Mark Mathias’ walk-off home run for the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night wasn’t just a big deal for the team, which claimed its third walk-off win of the year.

It was the first of Mathias’ career, and it came on a career night for a player that was in Milwaukee a little over a month ago.

Mathias’ solo shot off Oakland’s Joel Payamps helped the Rangers win the game 8-7.

Earlier in the game, Mathias hit a two-run, game-tying home run in the seventh inning, which scored Marcus Semien and made it a 7-7 game.

Mathias had one career homer before he arrived in Texas in the Matt Bush trade. Mathias now has four long balls with the Rangers.

Mathias went 3-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored. Along with the two deep shots, he also had a double to score Marcus Semien.

Mathias also hit second in the order for the first time for the Rangers, as shortstop Corey Seager — the usual No. 2 hitter — had the night off after the Rangers returned late from a doubleheader in Miami on Monday.

Mathias wasn’t the only Rangers player that had a big game on Monday.

Outfielder Adolis García set a career high for RBI with a two-run blast that scored Mathias in the fifth inning. García now has 92 RBI, which tops his 90 from 2021.

García had a hand in helping the Rangers win in walk-off fashion earlier this season with a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against Washington on June 25.

García had two extra-base hits — a double and the home run — to help the Rangers finish with 10 extra-base hits, which set a season high and the team's most ever at Globe Life Field. Rookie Josh Jung was in on outburst with a double that helped set another club record.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.