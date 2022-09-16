The Rangers ace is back on the hill as he tries to close out the season by chasing his career high in victories.

Texas Rangers left-hander Martín Pérez will make his 29th start of the 2022 season when he faces the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night in St. Petersburg. Here is everything you need to know about Pérez before the Rangers face the Rays.

Record: 11-6

Season Statistics: 2.77 ERA, 172 innings pitched, 154 hits, 60 runs, 53 earned runs, 11 home runs, five hit batters, 57 walks, 156 strikeouts, .237 opponent batting average, 1.23 WHIP.

Last Start: Sunday, 4-1 win over Toronto, six innings, six hits, one run, one earned run, two walks, seven strikeouts, 97 pitches, 59 strikes, took the victory.

Against Tampa Bay: 3-6, 5.49 ERA in 17 games and 14 starts. His last start against the Rays came on May 31, during which he threw seven shutout innings and the Rangers won, 3-0, to make it to .500 for the season.

In May: Pérez was the AL Pitcher of the Month and the Texas Rangers Pitcher of the Month, becoming the first Rangers pitcher to win the AL award since Matt Harrison did it in June of 2012. From April 23 to May 31, he went undefeated over eight starts with at least six innings in each outing while allowing no home runs and one-or-zero earned runs in each game. Per STATS LLC, the only other pitchers to compile those statistics over an 8-start span since earned runs became an official statistic in 1913 are Hall of Famers Walter Johnson (1913-14) and Bob Gibson (1968).

Notes: He was an All-Star for the first time in 2022, pitching a scoreless inning for the American League at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. His current ERA ranks sixth in the AL and is the sixth-lowest qualifying ERA in team history, and the lowest since Rick Honeycutt (2.42) in 1983. His 156 strikeouts is a career-high for a single season (135 in 2019 with Boston). His team-leading 11 wins is two shy of his career high of 13 set in 2017. He has the most wins by a Rangers pitcher since Lance Lynn (16) and Mike Minor (14) in 2019.He has 26 games with at least five innings pitched, which is the second-longest streak by a left-hander in Rangers history. Kenny Rogers had 28 straight from 1995-2000. Texas is 18-10 in his starts.

