The All-Star left-hander is coming off his best season and is part of a revamped Rangers pitching staff.

Texas Rangers pitcher Martín Pérez was a part of the team’s offseason spending spree. But he also watched what the club did from afar.

Safe to say he liked what he saw.

Pérez participated in the Rangers Winter Caravan on Saturday at Riders Field, home of the Double-A affiliate and Texas League champion Frisco RoughRiders.

Pérez was one of five pitchers who signed deals with the Rangers, as the team now has nearly $100 million committed to veteran starting pitching for 2023.

His reaction to it all?

“We want to win,” Pérez said, according to The Prospect Times. “I mean there is no more excuses. I think we have everybody on the same page. We signed the right guys and … I’m back.”

Pérez is coming off the best season of his career, as he went 12-8 with a 2.89 ERA. He had a career-high 169 strikeouts. He also made the All-Star team for the first time.

Pérez agreed to a qualifying offer of $19.625 million for a one year. He can become a free agent again after this season.

The Rangers also added two-time National League Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom on a five-year, $185 million deal, the richest given to a Rangers pitcher.

The Rangers also signed starters Andrew Heaney and Nathan Eovaldi, along with trading Kolby Allard to Atlanta for Jake Odorizzi.

Jon Gray, who went 7-7 last year and is signed through 2025, is the sixth veteran starter on the staff.

Pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training to the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 15, with position players to follow by Feb. 20.

The Spring Training game schedule starts on Feb. 24 with a game against Kansas City at the Surprise complex shared with the Royals.

The Rangers wrap up their exhibition season with a pair of games at Globe Life Field against the Royals on March 27 and 28. The Rangers open up the regular season at home against Philadelphia on March 30.

