Rangers History Today: Michael Young Becomes Team's Hit King

On an evening in Miami, Young overtook Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez for most hits by a Texas Rangers player

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Michael Young became the Rangers’ all-time hits leader.

On June 16, 2010, the Rangers were facing the Florida Marlins in Miami. The Rangers were on their way to the 2010 American League West title, along with their first AL pennant. On a humid evening, the Rangers pulled off a 6-3 win over the Marlins in an interleague matchup.

In the eighth inning, Young made team history. His two-run single allowed him to surpass catcher Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez as the franchise’s all-time hits leader. It was his 1,748th career hit. Young accomplished the feat in 91 fewer games than Rodriguez.

Young played his college baseball at UC-Santa Barbara and eventually signed with the Toronto Blue Jays after he was taken in the fifth round of the 1997 draft. He ended up in the Rangers’ organization in 2000 after the Rangers dealt pitcher Esteban Loaiza for Young and another player. Young made his Rangers debut later that year.

He became one of the best-loved Rangers in franchise history, playing three different infield positions, earning seven All-Star Game bids, two All-Star Game MVP awards, an American League batting championships and two AL championship rings with the Rangers in 2010 and 2011.

Young didn’t finish his career in Texas, but by the time his Rangers career was done he had more than 2,000 hits, and holds the franchise’ all-time record for career hits with 2,230. He ended his MLB career with 2,375 hits to go along with his .300 career batting average. The Rangers have retired his number and inducted him into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame.

