Mike Trout Hit By Pitch, Leaves Angels vs Rangers Game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout left Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning after getting hit in the left hand with a pitch.

With a full count, Rangers pitcher Spencer Patton left a 81-mph slider inside. Trout seemed to react late to the pitch and turned awkwardly in an attempt to avoid it. However, he was unable to get out of the way. Trout moved around in immediate pain and was looked at by the trainers for a couple of minutes, but ultimately left the game.

X-rays on Trout's hand were negative. He is considered day-to-day.

Patton had just relieved Rangers starter Martín Pérez as Trout was the first batter he faced. Trout was hit on the seventh pitch of the at-bat. In 42 1/3 innings last season, Patton never hit a batter.

The Angels were leading 4-3 at the time of the injury.

Apr 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is looked at on the field after being hit by a pitch by Texas Rangers relief pitcher Spencer Patton during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani follows through on his two run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 1, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) at bat against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Abbie Parr-USA TODAY Sports

Trout, 30, is a nine-time All-Star and three-time American League Most Valuable Player. He's coming off a season that he described as the "most frustrating" of his career. A right calf strain suffered suffered on May 17 last year ended Trout's season after only 36 games.

An injury to Trout for any length of time would obviously not be good for the sport. The one-two punch of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout—two of the biggest names in baseball—is something fans have been eager to see with Ohtani coming off his sensational MVP season in 2021.

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

