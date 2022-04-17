Mike Trout Hit By Pitch, Leaves Angels vs Rangers Game
ARLINGTON, Texas — Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout left Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning after getting hit in the left hand with a pitch.
With a full count, Rangers pitcher Spencer Patton left a 81-mph slider inside. Trout seemed to react late to the pitch and turned awkwardly in an attempt to avoid it. However, he was unable to get out of the way. Trout moved around in immediate pain and was looked at by the trainers for a couple of minutes, but ultimately left the game.
X-rays on Trout's hand were negative. He is considered day-to-day.
Patton had just relieved Rangers starter Martín Pérez as Trout was the first batter he faced. Trout was hit on the seventh pitch of the at-bat. In 42 1/3 innings last season, Patton never hit a batter.
Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: No Seager or Powder Blues?
The Texas Rangers wrap up their four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, sans Corey Seager and powder blue uniforms.
After Rough Start, Rangers 'Expecting Improvement' From Pitching Staff
While the renovated Texas Rangers offense has been expectedly better, an unproven pitching staff has struggled mightily in the club's first eight games.
'I Didn't Think We Were Good At All': Rangers Fall To 2-6 in Loss to Angels
The Texas Rangers failed to put anything together in an ugly loss at home against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Angels were leading 4-3 at the time of the injury.
Trout, 30, is a nine-time All-Star and three-time American League Most Valuable Player. He's coming off a season that he described as the "most frustrating" of his career. A right calf strain suffered suffered on May 17 last year ended Trout's season after only 36 games.
An injury to Trout for any length of time would obviously not be good for the sport. The one-two punch of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout—two of the biggest names in baseball—is something fans have been eager to see with Ohtani coming off his sensational MVP season in 2021.
This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.