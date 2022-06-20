Skip to main content

Mitch Garver Begins Rehab Assignment with Frisco

The Rangers designated hitter has been on the COVID-19 injured list for more than a week

Texas Rangers designated hitter Mitch Garver had two hits in his first game action since going on the COVID-19 injured list as he started a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Sunday night.

Garver hit third and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. One of those hits was a double. Frisco won the game 5-3.

Texas put Garver on the COVID list on June 10 and he’s missed 10 games, during which the Rangers have gone 5-5. The Rangers are coming off a 7-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Garver’s rehab assignment puts him on a path to join the Rangers as soon as Tuesday, when they start a two-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Globe Life Field.

The Rangers have one other player on the COVID list, pitcher Glenn Otto, who went on the list the same day that Garver did.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (28) slides in safe at home ahead of the tag by Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) in the fifth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Tigers Ride Decisive Fifth To Beat Rangers

Texas leaves Detroit disappointed with a series split after winning the first two games

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Top 30 Pitching Prospect Sharp in Triple-A Debut

The former first-round pick threw seven strong innings for the Round Rock Express on Thursday

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Adolis Garcia, Kole Calhoun
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Tigers Play Series Finale

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Sunday’s matchup between Texas and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Garver is in his first season with the Rangers, and he’s hitting .206/.283/.397/.680 with seven home runs and 16 RBI.

Garver went on the 10-day injured list on May 10 (retroactive to May 9) with a right forearm flexor muscle strain. Garver returned on May 19, but he was not ready to resume catching duties, so he was worked as the DH while Jonah Heim has taken the primary catching duties, with Sam Huff backing up Heim.

Garver came to the Rangers in a trade in March from Minnesota, as the Rangers sent Isiah Kiner-Falefa and minor league righthander Ronny Henriquez to the Twins to acquire Garver.

Garver played five seasons for the Twins, hitting .256/.341/.494./.835 with 54 home runs and 154 RBI in 309 games.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (28) slides in safe at home ahead of the tag by Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) in the fifth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tigers Ride Decisive Fifth To Beat Rangers

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Pitching Prospect Sharp in Triple-A Debut

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
Adolis Garcia, Kole Calhoun
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Tigers Play Series Finale

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
Jun 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward take the ball to relieve starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) in the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tigers Turn Tables, Shell Rangers

By Matthew PostinsJun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc pitches in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

José Leclerc Makes 2022 Rangers Debut

By Matthew PostinsJun 18, 2022
May 27, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Tigers Play Game 3

By Matthew PostinsJun 18, 2022
rafael-palmeiro-ap2jpg
News

Rangers History Today: Power Surge in Chicago

By Matthew PostinsJun 18, 2022
Jun 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jonah Heim Drives Rangers Victory at Tigers

By Matthew PostinsJun 17, 2022