Mitch Garver Begins Rehab Assignment with Frisco

The Rangers designated hitter has been on the COVID-19 injured list for more than a week

Texas Rangers designated hitter Mitch Garver had two hits in his first game action since going on the COVID-19 injured list as he started a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Sunday night.

Garver hit third and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. One of those hits was a double. Frisco won the game 5-3.

Texas put Garver on the COVID list on June 10 and he’s missed 10 games, during which the Rangers have gone 5-5. The Rangers are coming off a 7-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Garver’s rehab assignment puts him on a path to join the Rangers as soon as Tuesday, when they start a two-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Globe Life Field.

The Rangers have one other player on the COVID list, pitcher Glenn Otto, who went on the list the same day that Garver did.

Garver is in his first season with the Rangers, and he’s hitting .206/.283/.397/.680 with seven home runs and 16 RBI.

Garver went on the 10-day injured list on May 10 (retroactive to May 9) with a right forearm flexor muscle strain. Garver returned on May 19, but he was not ready to resume catching duties, so he was worked as the DH while Jonah Heim has taken the primary catching duties, with Sam Huff backing up Heim.

Garver came to the Rangers in a trade in March from Minnesota, as the Rangers sent Isiah Kiner-Falefa and minor league righthander Ronny Henriquez to the Twins to acquire Garver.

Garver played five seasons for the Twins, hitting .256/.341/.494./.835 with 54 home runs and 154 RBI in 309 games.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.