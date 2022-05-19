Skip to main content

Rangers Mitch Garver Activated, To Start vs. Astros

Rangers send Nick Solak to Round Rock, meaning that Jonah Heim and Sam Huff will split catching duties

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver was called up from Triple A Round Rock and will start at designated hitter when the Rangers face the Houston Astros on Thursday.

This will be Garver’s first action with the Rangers since May 8, when the Rangers lost to the New York Yankees, 2-1. Garver went 2-for-4 with two doubles in that game. But he also suffered a flexor tendon strain in his right forearm, which led to the Rangers putting him on the injured list on May 9.

Before the injury, Garver had a hitting slash of .205/.292/.346 in 22 games.

May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) and starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) warm up before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.

Mitch Garver and Taylor Hearn

May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) celebrates with right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) after hitting a two RBI home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Adolis Garcia and Mitch Garver

Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers left fielder Nick Solak (15) slides into home plate to score against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Solak

To make room for Garver, the Rangers are optioning Nick Solak to Round Rock.

Garver started a rehab assignment on Tuesday at Frisco, where he went 0-for-2 with two walks. On Wednesday, the Rangers moved him up to Round Rock for another rehab game, during which Garver went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows thorough on his grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Claim First 3-Game Sweep of 2022

Nathaniel Lowe supplies the game-winner in extra innings for Rangers' first walk-off win of the season

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Dane Dunning Bounces Back In Start vs. Angels

Dunning put together a solid evening one start after giving up five runs in a 7-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Martin Perez / Spring Training
Play

Who Is Rangers’ Biggest Surprise So Far?

This player came to Texas with little fanfare, but he's putting up some great numbers six weeks into the season

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
19 hours ago

The Rangers optioned Solak because, for the time being, Garber will only be a designated hitter as he allows his flexor tendon to continue its recovery. That means that the Rangers will split catching duties between Jonah Heim and Sam Huff.

Apr 27, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro (18) tags out Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) at home plate during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jonah Heim

Oct 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brett Martin (59) and catcher Jonah Heim (right) celebrates their teams win over the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Martin and Jonah Heim

Sep 23, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Sam Huff

Huff has already been up-and-down from Triple A Round Rock once this season.

Garver came to the Rangers in a trade in March. The Rangers moved infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and right-handed pitcher Ronny Henriquez to the Minnesota Twins to acquire Garver. The former ninth-round pick of the Twins won the 2019 Silver Slugger award for catchers with a hitting slash of .273/.365/.630, along with 31 home runs and 67 RBIs.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows thorough on his grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Claim First 3-Game Sweep of 2022

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dane Dunning Bounces Back In Start vs. Angels

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
Martin Perez / Spring Training
News

Who Is Rangers’ Biggest Surprise So Far?

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is looked at on the field after being hit by a pitch by Texas Rangers relief pitcher Spencer Patton during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mike Trout Ties Rangers Record

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher dane Dunning (33) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Texas Looks for Sweep

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
Leody Taveras
Prospects

Round Rock Outfielder Named Rangers MiLB Player of Month

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
USATSI_12819982_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: Catalanotto's Sensational Streak

By Matthew PostinsMay 18, 2022
Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Bats Explode For Second Straight Game vs. Angels

By Matthew PostinsMay 18, 2022