MLB Playoff Tracker: Yankees Beat Guardians to Force Game 5
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion.
The Atlanta Braves will not defend their crown successfully, as they fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Houston Astros have reached the ALCS for the sixth straight time.
The postseason continues with the division series round in the American League and the National League.
Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Game times are subject to change. All game times are eastern.
League Division Series (best-of-five)
American League
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Yankees 4, Guardians 1
Friday, Oct. 14: Guardians 4, Yankees 2, 10 innings
Saturday, Oct. 15: Guardians 6, Yankees 5
Sunday, Oct. 16: Yankees 4, Guardians 2 (series tied, 2-2)
Monday, Oct. 17: Guardians at Yankees, 7:07 p.m., TBS
Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Astros 8, Mariners 7
Thursday, Oct. 13: Astros 4, Mariners 2
Saturday, Oct. 15: Astros 1, Mariners 0 (Astros win series, 3-0)
National League League
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Phillies 7, Braves 6
Wednesday, Oct. 12: Braves 3, Phillies 0
Friday, Oct. 14: Phillies 9, Braves 1
Saturday, Oct. 15: Phillies 8, Braves 3 (Phillies win series, 3-1)
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Dodgers 5, Padres 3
Wednesday, Oct. 12: Padres 5, Dodgers 3
Friday, Oct. 14: Padres 2, Dodgers 1
Saturday, Oct. 15: Padres 5, Dodgers 3 (Padres win series, 3-1)
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
American League
Wednesday, Oct. 19: TBD at Astros, 7:37 p.m., TBS
Thursday, Oct. 20: TBD at Astros, 7:37 p.m., TBS
Saturday, Oct. 22: Astros at TBD, 5:07 p.m., TBS
Sunday, Oct. 23: Astros at TBD, 7:07 p.m., TBS
Monday, Oct. 24: Astros at TBD, 4:07 p.m., TBS (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 25: TBD at Astros, 6:07 p.m., TBS (if necessary)
Wednesday, Oct. 26: TBD at Astros, 7:37 p.m., TBS (if necessary)
National League
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Phillies at Padres, 8:03 p.m., FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Phillies at Padres, 4:35 p.m., FOX or FS1
Friday, Oct. 21: Padres at Phillies, 6:37 p.m., FS1
Saturday, Oct. 22: Padres at Phillies, 7:45 p.m., Fox
Sunday, Oct. 23: Padres at Phillies, 2:37 p.m., FS1 (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 24: Phillies at Padres, 8:03 p.m., FS1 (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 25: Phillies at Padres, 8:03 p.m., Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
World Series (best-of-seven)
Friday, Oct. 28: Game 1, Fox
Saturday, Oct. 29: Game 2, Fox
Monday, Oct. 31: Game 3, Fox
Tuesday., Nov. 1: Game 4, Fox
Wednesday, Nov. 2: Game 5, Fox (if necessary)
Friday, Nov. 4: Game 6, Fox (if necessary)
Saturday, Nov. 5: Game 7, Fox (if necessary)Wild Card Series (best-of-three)
American League
Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays
Friday, Oct. 7: Guardians 2, Rays 1 (Guardians lead series, 1-0)
Saturday, Oct. 8: Guardians 1, Rays 0 (15 innings - Guardians win series, 2-0)
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Friday, Oct. 7: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0 (Mariners lead series, 1-0)
Saturday, Oct. 8: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9 (Mariners win series, 2-0)
National League
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies
Friday, Oct. 7: Phillies 6, Cardinals 3 (Phillies lead series, 1-0)
Saturday, Oct. 8: Phillies 2, Cardinals 0 (Phillies win series, 2-0)
New York Mets at San Diego Padres
Friday, Oct. 7: Padres 7, Mets 1 (Padres lead series, 1-0)
Saturday, Oct. 8: Mets 7, Padres 3 (Series tied, 1-1)
Saturday, Oct. 9: Padres 6, Mets 0 (Padres win series, 2-1)
