Skip to main content

MLB Playoff Tracker: ALDS, NLDS Game One Results

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion. Will the Atlanta Braves defend their title? Or will another team reach the top?

The postseason continues on Tuesday with the American League Division Series and the National League Division Series, as the final schedules, with game times and television networks were set after the Wild-Card round. 

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). Game times are subject to change. All game times are eastern.

League Division Series (best-of-five)

American League

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Guardians at Yankees, 7:37 p.m., TBS

Thursday, Oct. 13: Guardians at Yankees, 7:37 p.m., TBS

Saturday, Oct. 15: Yankees at Guardians, TBD, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16: Yankees at Guardians, TBD, TBS (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 17: Guardians at Yankees, TBD, TBS (if necessary)

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Mariners at Astros, 3:27 p.m., TBS

Thursday, Oct. 13: Mariners at Astros, 3:37 p.m., TBS

Saturday, Oct. 15: Astros at Mariners, TBD, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16: Astros at Mariners, TBD, TBS (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 17: Mariners at Astros, TBD, TBS (if necessary)

National League League

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Phillies 7, Braves 6 (Phillies lead series, 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Phillies at Braves, 4:35 p.m., Fox

Friday, Oct. 14: Braves at Phillies, TBD, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Braves at Phillies, TBD, FS1 (if necessary)

Sunday, Oct. 16: Phillies at Braves, TBD, FS1 (if necessary)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Padres at Dodgers, 9:37 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Padres at Dodgers, 8:37 p.m., FS1

Friday, Oct. 14: Dodgers at Padres, TBD, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Dodgers at Padres, TBD, FS1 (if necessary)

Sunday, Oct. 16: Padres at Dodgers, TBD, FS1 (if necessary)

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

American League

Wednesday, Oct. 19: ALCS, Game 1, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20: ALCS, Game 2, TBS

Saturday, Oct. 22: ALCS, Game 3, TBS

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

aj alexy
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: A.J. Alexy

A.J. Alexy is a long-time minor league pitcher who wasn't able to find a consistent place with Texas in 2022.

By Matthew Postins
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers First-Round Pick Sharp in AFL Start

Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.

By Matthew Postins
Chris Young
Play

Can Rangers GM Chris Young Build a Winner?

Rangers owner Ray Davis has made it clear he's done with losing and GM Chris Young is tasked with fixing it for 2023.

By Matthew Postins

Sunday, Oct. 23: ALCS, Game 4, TBS

Monday, Oct. 24: ALCS, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25: ALCS, Game 6, TBS (if necessary)

Wednesday, Oct. 26: ALCS, Game 7, TBS (if necessary)

National League

Tuesday, Oct. 18: NLCS, Game 1, Fox or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 29: NLCS, Game 2, Fox or FS1

Friday, Oct. 21: NLCS, Game 3, Fox or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22: NLCS, Game 4, Fox or FS1

Sunday, Oct. 23: NLCS, Game 5, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 24: NLCS, Game 6, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25: NLCS, Game 7, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

World Series (best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 28: Game 1, Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29: Game 2, Fox

Monday, Oct. 31: Game 3, Fox

Tuesday., Nov. 1: Game 4, Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Game 5, Fox (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 4: Game 6, Fox (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 5: Game 7, Fox (if necessary)Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

American League

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays

Friday, Oct. 7: Guardians 2, Rays 1 (Guardians lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Guardians 1, Rays 0 (15 innings - Guardians win series, 2-0)

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Friday, Oct. 7: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0 (Mariners lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9 (Mariners win series, 2-0)

National League

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

Friday, Oct. 7: Phillies 6, Cardinals 3 (Phillies lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Phillies 2, Cardinals 0 (Phillies win series, 2-0)

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Friday, Oct. 7: Padres 7, Mets 1 (Padres lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mets 7, Padres 3 (Series tied, 1-1)

Saturday, Oct. 9: Padres 6, Mets 0 (Padres win series, 2-1)

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas RangersAtlanta BravesHouston AstrosNew York YankeesNew York MetsCleveland GuardiansTampa Bay RaysSt. Louis CardinalsPhiladelphia PhilliesSan Diego PadresSeattle MarinersToronto Blue Jays

MLB Playoff Tracker: ALDS, NLDS Game One Results

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion. Will the Atlanta Braves defend their title? Or will another team reach the top?

The postseason continues on Tuesday with the American League Division Series and the National League Division Series, as the final schedules, with game times and television networks were set after the Wild-Card round. 

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). Game times are subject to change. All game times are eastern.

League Division Series (best-of-five)

American League

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Guardians at Yankees, 7:37 p.m., TBS

Thursday, Oct. 13: Guardians at Yankees, 7:37 p.m., TBS

Saturday, Oct. 15: Yankees at Guardians, TBD, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16: Yankees at Guardians, TBD, TBS (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 17: Guardians at Yankees, TBD, TBS (if necessary)

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Mariners at Astros, 3:27 p.m., TBS

Thursday, Oct. 13: Mariners at Astros, 3:37 p.m., TBS

Saturday, Oct. 15: Astros at Mariners, TBD, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16: Astros at Mariners, TBD, TBS (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 17: Mariners at Astros, TBD, TBS (if necessary)

National League League

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Phillies 7, Braves 6 (Phillies lead series, 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Phillies at Braves, 4:35 p.m., Fox

Friday, Oct. 14: Braves at Phillies, TBD, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Braves at Phillies, TBD, FS1 (if necessary)

Sunday, Oct. 16: Phillies at Braves, TBD, FS1 (if necessary)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Padres at Dodgers, 9:37 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Padres at Dodgers, 8:37 p.m., FS1

Friday, Oct. 14: Dodgers at Padres, TBD, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Dodgers at Padres, TBD, FS1 (if necessary)

Sunday, Oct. 16: Padres at Dodgers, TBD, FS1 (if necessary)

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

American League

Wednesday, Oct. 19: ALCS, Game 1, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20: ALCS, Game 2, TBS

Saturday, Oct. 22: ALCS, Game 3, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 23: ALCS, Game 4, TBS

Monday, Oct. 24: ALCS, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25: ALCS, Game 6, TBS (if necessary)

Wednesday, Oct. 26: ALCS, Game 7, TBS (if necessary)

National League

Tuesday, Oct. 18: NLCS, Game 1, Fox or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 29: NLCS, Game 2, Fox or FS1

Friday, Oct. 21: NLCS, Game 3, Fox or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22: NLCS, Game 4, Fox or FS1

Sunday, Oct. 23: NLCS, Game 5, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 24: NLCS, Game 6, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25: NLCS, Game 7, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

World Series (best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 28: Game 1, Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29: Game 2, Fox

Monday, Oct. 31: Game 3, Fox

Tuesday., Nov. 1: Game 4, Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Game 5, Fox (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 4: Game 6, Fox (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 5: Game 7, Fox (if necessary)Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

American League

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays

Friday, Oct. 7: Guardians 2, Rays 1 (Guardians lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Guardians 1, Rays 0 (15 innings - Guardians win series, 2-0)

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Friday, Oct. 7: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0 (Mariners lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9 (Mariners win series, 2-0)

National League

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

Friday, Oct. 7: Phillies 6, Cardinals 3 (Phillies lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Phillies 2, Cardinals 0 (Phillies win series, 2-0)

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Friday, Oct. 7: Padres 7, Mets 1 (Padres lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mets 7, Padres 3 (Series tied, 1-1)

Saturday, Oct. 9: Padres 6, Mets 0 (Padres win series, 2-1)

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

aj alexy
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: A.J. Alexy

By Matthew Postins
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers First-Round Pick Sharp in AFL Start

By Matthew Postins
Chris Young
News

Can Rangers GM Chris Young Build a Winner?

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Alejandro Osuna

By Matthew Postins
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) celebrates getting his first career MLB hit during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Ezequiel Duran

By Matthew Postins
Aug 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) reacts after a pitch during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers To Start Martin Perez Negotiations

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Danyer Cueva

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Marc Church

By Matthew Postins