MLB Playoff Tracker: ALDS, NLDS Game Three Results

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion. Will the Atlanta Braves defend their title? Or will another team reach the top?

The postseason is now in the division series round with the American League Division Series and the National League Division Series. 

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). Game times are subject to change. All game times are eastern.

League Division Series (best-of-five)

American League

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Yankees 4, Guardians 1

Friday, Oct. 14: Guardians 4, Yankees 2, 10 innings (series tied, 1-1)

Saturday, Oct. 15: Yankees at Guardians, 6:37 p.m., TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16: Yankees at Guardians, TBD, TBS

Monday, Oct. 17: Guardians at Yankees, TBD, TBS (if necessary)

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Astros 8, Mariners 7 

Thursday, Oct. 13: Astros 4, Mariners 2 (Astros lead series, 2-0)

Saturday, Oct. 15: Astros at Mariners, 3:07 p.m., TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16: Astros at Mariners, 2:07 p.m., TBS (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 17: Mariners at Astros, TBD, TBS (if necessary)

National League League

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Phillies 7, Braves 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Braves 3, Phillies 0

Friday, Oct. 14: Phillies 9, Braves 1 (Phillies lead series, 2-1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Braves at Phillies, 1:07 p.m., FS1

Sunday, Oct. 16: Phillies at Braves, TBD, FS1 (if necessary)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Dodgers 5, Padres 3 (Dodgers lead series, 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Padres 5, Dodgers 3 (series tied, 1-1)

Friday, Oct. 14: Dodgers at Padres, 7:37 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Dodgers at Padres, 8:37 p.m., FS1 (if necessary)

Sunday, Oct. 16: Padres at Dodgers, TBD, FS1 (if necessary)

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

American League

Wednesday, Oct. 19: ALCS, Game 1, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20: ALCS, Game 2, TBS

Saturday, Oct. 22: ALCS, Game 3, TBS

May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers, World Series-Winning Manager Meet

Bruce Bochy led the Giants to three World Series titles and managed Rangers GM Chris Young when the pitcher played for the Padres.

By Matthew Postins
Rangers - Yu Darvish
Play

Rangers in Playoffs? MLB Postseason Features Familiar Faces

Rangers' rooting in baseball playoffs, role reversal for Cowboys' coach, power of three for Mavs' MVP candidate and 40-year reunions, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt
Sep 20, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his 60th home run of the season with teammates in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Yankees' Aaron Judge Home Run Ball Owner from DFW Exploring Options

David Baron is representing the lucky fan that caught Aaron's Judge's record-breaking home run ball.

By Mike Fisher

Sunday, Oct. 23: ALCS, Game 4, TBS

Monday, Oct. 24: ALCS, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25: ALCS, Game 6, TBS (if necessary)

Wednesday, Oct. 26: ALCS, Game 7, TBS (if necessary)

National League

Tuesday, Oct. 18: NLCS, Game 1, Fox or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 29: NLCS, Game 2, Fox or FS1

Friday, Oct. 21: NLCS, Game 3, Fox or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22: NLCS, Game 4, Fox or FS1

Sunday, Oct. 23: NLCS, Game 5, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 24: NLCS, Game 6, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25: NLCS, Game 7, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

World Series (best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 28: Game 1, Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29: Game 2, Fox

Monday, Oct. 31: Game 3, Fox

Tuesday., Nov. 1: Game 4, Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Game 5, Fox (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 4: Game 6, Fox (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 5: Game 7, Fox (if necessary)Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

American League

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays

Friday, Oct. 7: Guardians 2, Rays 1 (Guardians lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Guardians 1, Rays 0 (15 innings - Guardians win series, 2-0)

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Friday, Oct. 7: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0 (Mariners lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9 (Mariners win series, 2-0)

National League

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

Friday, Oct. 7: Phillies 6, Cardinals 3 (Phillies lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Phillies 2, Cardinals 0 (Phillies win series, 2-0)

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Friday, Oct. 7: Padres 7, Mets 1 (Padres lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mets 7, Padres 3 (Series tied, 1-1)

Saturday, Oct. 9: Padres 6, Mets 0 (Padres win series, 2-1)

